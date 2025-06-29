Coco Gauff’s Coaching Team Revealed: From Physio to Parents, Who Sits in Her Box?

How often do you see the tennis players mouthing something in a particular direction in the crowd? From the gestures, you know it is either venting out frustration or a one-sided discussion about the tactics. Whichever it may be, the pattern isn’t random at all. It’s the player’s box that the players communicate with during the match. It is seen in every match, and we will see it when the 2025 Wimbledon starts on June 30.

American star Coco Gauff will start her campaign against World No. 46 Dayana Yastremska. Before the 2025 French Open Champ gets underway, let’s have a look at her Player’s Box and who we may see at the 2025 Championships as the 21-year-old tries to break her Wimbledon duck.

Who are the people who make it to Coco Gauff’s player’s box?

There are a few faces who are always there during the Grand Slams. That includes Candi Gauff, the tennis star’s mother, who is always there to cheer on her daughter. Till a while ago, Coco Gauff’s dad, Corey Gauff, used to be seated in the Player’s Box, too. But he stopped doing it in 2023. And why? Because watching his daughter in such high-profile, high-pressure events makes me nervous.

In fact, talking about her team present in the crowd, Gauff had this to say during the 2023 US Open, as per Town & Country Magazine: “The one thing that’s different is my dad isn’t in the box anymore because he gets too nervous.” But actually, over the years, few changes have taken place. As far as family is concerned, besides her mother, we have also seen Coco Gauff’s grandmother, Yvonne Odom, and her aunt Joi Odom Grant in the players’ box.

The family connection is a strong motivator for the 2-time Grand Slam Champion. But they are not the only ones to make Gauff’s Player’s Box. We also see her coaches, Matt Daly and Jean-Christophe Faurel. While Faurel has been a part of Team Gauff for a while, Matt Daly joined up with the American after the 2024 US Open. This came following Coco Gauff’s decision to part ways with Brad Gilbert.

Besides them, you may also see her fitness coach, Richard Woodroof. He is the founder of RAW Tennis Performance in 2010. He has also trained other professional tennis players like Lauren Davis, Kevin Anderson, and Shelby Rogers, and now, he’s on Team Gauff as she spearheads the USA’s Grand Slam prospects. But hey, the list isn’t done yet. The part of her Coaching Team also includes her trainers, Maria Vargo and Stephane Dal Soglio. They are often seen courtside.

Quite a stacked entourage, isn’t it? Being in the Player’s Box allows the coaches and the trainers to analyze Gauff in real-time. But the experience for her family is a bit different.

What’s the experience for the American and her parents seated in the Player’s Box?

The 2023 US Open Champion’s first coach was her father. And even though he doesn’t stay at the Player’s Box anymore, for Gauff, he is the reason she is a Champion. “My dad… he’s the reason I’m here. The reason I play tennis. He’s the reason I believe I can do this,” Coco Gauff said in the victory speech after winning the 2023 Cincinnati Open. Well, it would have been even better if Corey Gauff could be in the Player’s Box, wouldn’t it?

This is what she said in 2019 after her Wimbledon campaign: “In the match, I try not to look at my parents too much, but definitely when I have a big ‘Come on!’ or I scream, I look at them because they kind of hype me up.” And even in tight moments in the match, it’s her parents giving her the support. “And then sometimes when I feel a little bit tight during a match, I look at them because they just give me fist pumps, so that just shows me that everything’s gonna be okay. They’re definitely my biggest supporters.”

Still, the Number 2 seed in the 2025 Wimbledon may not yet see her father in the Player’s Box. “I think I have more maturing to do to be able to get there. I’ve got to mature more as a parent to get back there,” Corey Gauff said in an interview with Tennis Channel after his daughter won the French Open in 2025. “I hope to return to the box one day where I can just calmly watch and clap and enjoy the match … It’s just in my nature to be very animated when I’m coaching and that doesn’t work in tennis and it doesn’t work with her [Coco.]”

But it’s Ok. Candi Gauff does the cheering for both of them, and she will always be there backing her star daughter. And with the coaches and trainers beside her, Coco Gauff has the perfect team to spur her on and help Gauff tackle the tricky grass surface.