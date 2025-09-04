Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Rallies Behind Americans as Amanda Anisimova Scripts US Open History

Amanda Anisimova didn’t just win a tennis match at the 2025 US Open. She rewrote a chapter of her rivalry with Iga Swiatek. With a composed 6-4, 6-3 victory, the 24-year-old American stormed into the third Grand Slam semifinal of her career, but this triumph carried a weight far beyond the scoreline. It was redemption, a revenge tale born from the sting of her crushing Wimbledon final loss earlier this summer. And the way she turned that heartbreak into fuel had the tennis world buzzing, none louder than Brad Gilbert, who delivered a statement that instantly lit up social media.

Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, took to X and wrote, “Tremendous effort from AA taking out Iga Pop to make her 1st [US Open] semis. Looking be the 3rd AA to win the open.”

Looking back, Anisimova rose victorious over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Aryna Sabalenka, only to face defeat in the final match against Swiatek. And the worst part of the final match? Swiatek didn’t let Anisimova win a single set. The Polish phenom secured her victory with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, marking the first double-bagel in a women’s Wimbledon final since 1911. Nevertheless, Anisimova remained calm and thanked the crowd for their support, while secretly promising herself to exact revenge in the future.

So, what went wrong six months ago? Well, the answer was in her approach. During the post-match appearance at Wimbledon, Amanda Anisimova confessed, “I was nervous, but it wasn’t anything out of this world. If anything, I was more excited to go out there and compete. But, yeah, I mean, I didn’t practice yesterday, and I think that I was just really fatigued, and I could feel it also in my warm-up this morning.”

And soon enough, the tennis community began pouring in praise for the No. 8 WTA contender. Let’s take a look at what the fans had to say.

Amanda Anisimova leaves fans in awe with her win over Iga Swiatek

Needless to say, the tennis world was absolutely impressed by the kind of performance Anisimova showcased at the Arthur Ashe Stadium against the world No. 2. One fan even compared her to Coco Gauff. The fan claimed, “I BEEN TELLING EVERYONE ANISIMOVA IS THE YOUNG AMERICAN GOAT WHEN HEALTHY STEP ASIDE COCO AMANDA IS COMING.”

And the fans simply could not steer clear of the match between Swiatek and Anisimova at the 2025 Wimbledon. After all, it was one of the most lopsided matches in the history of Grand Slam finals. And to overcome such a setback is a marker of strength. One fan reacted to a post by US Open Tennis, highlighting the scoreline for the quarterfinal match, and wrote, “After the Wimbledon thrashing this is a remarkable turnaround by Amanda Anisimova. A tremendous win!” Another fan added, “Bravo Amanda Anisimova Bravo! After the loss [at Wimbledon] to come back and win tonight [US Open]! That’s the heart of a champion to me. Go win this thing you can do it !”

Another fan highlighted the tremendous rise of the 24-year-old from Wimbledon to the US Open, and wrote, “Just over 6 weeks ago Amanda Anisimova couldn’t win a single game against Iga Swiatek in the [Wimbledon] final, today she has beaten her in straight sets! One of the most remarkable turnarounds in Tennis! Must take so much mental strength to have been able to achieve this!”

Over the past two years, Anisimova took a mental health break from tennis, where she was away for eight months from May 2023 until January 2024 to focus on herself. And the break was necessary, given that she had been a teenage phenom who reached the 2019 French Open semifinals at the age of 17. She became the youngest American woman to advance to a Grand Slam semifinal since Venus Williams at the 1997 U.S. Open.

In August of that year, she lost her beloved father and coach, Konstantin Anisimova, to a heart attack. In the next few years, her play faltered and her well-being suffered. Hence, a break was paramount. She indulged in professional help — she still sees a trauma-specialized therapist who helps her with anxiety — and believes it is a major part of her breakthrough season. So yes, that remarkable turnaround did take mental strength, and she is back.

Meanwhile, a few others believed that the praise for Anisimova should not stop. A fan highlighted this and wrote, “However much we’re talking about Amanda Anisimova, it should be more.” And that is true. After all, with this victory over Swiatek, she became the first American woman since Serena and Venus Williams to reach Grand Slam semifinals on clay, grass, and hard courts, highlighting her adaptability across surfaces.

And if you ask us, that is dominance. What do you think of Amanda Anisimova’s win? Can she proceed to the final match in the US Open as well? We’ll find that out pretty soon. Meanwhile, don’t miss a beat from the ongoing 2025 US Open by visiting the EssentiallySports Live Blog!