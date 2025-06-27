Coco Gauff Sacrifices Sleep to Rally Behind Megan Thee Stallion’s Reality TV Couple Agenda, Post Their Heartbreaking Exit

“We literally just stayed at home and just did nothing. Just watched Love Island together,” said Coco Gauff last year after a disappointing Olympics campaign, owing to a third-round loss in Paris. However, she chose to embrace fun time in order to deal with the setback. In Delray Beach, she and her 11-year-old brother Cameron watched the popular reality TV show Love Island. And guess what? The trick worked for her. According to the two-time slam queen, “Self‑care can just feel like too much work… I just want to just do nothing and just sit and just rot, literally.” It seems her go-to show’s latest season acted as therapy, yet again, and at the right time, while she’s trying to deal with a recent defeat on the grass just before Wimbledon.

For the uninitiated, Love Island Season 7 is currently being aired in the US. Not to mention it’s getting many eyeballs too. So much so that even celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion have expressed their appreciation, especially towards one unique fan-favorite couple – Nicolandria. To be precise, Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen were both dumped earlier in the season.

But guess what? It’s time to celebrate, as they are set to make a return. Megan recently confirmed her love for these two during a fan interaction on social media. Turns out, she’s not the only one rallying behind Nicolandria. Even Gauff seems to be a die-hard fan. She made it evident after giving up on her beauty sleep to watch the show quite late in the night. Taking to her X on June 27, the World No.2 simply wrote, “nicolandria stans we upppp #LoveIslandUSA”

This isn’t the first time Gauff has openly expressed her Love Island passion. Just two days ago, she was in awe of the ongoing season while admitting that one particular episode made her so emotional that she eventually broke into tears. “Girl the last time I cried that hard was when iron man died in endgame. I love me some Olandria! but it looks like they will be coming back, so this episode was more like my infinity war #loveislandsusa #marvel”, she wrote in a post on June 25.

The reality TV show has become her solace over the past week. The 2025 French Open winner was high on confidence, making a transition onto grass this month. Sadly, her appearance in Berlin didn’t go as expected. To everyone’s surprise, China’s Xinyu Wang ousted her in a first round meeting.

An early exit on the grass may have raised concerns about Gauff’s preparations going into the Wimbledon. However, it seems she’s got a plan in motion for the All England Club. What’s that though?

Coco Gauff looks to alter her Wimbledon curse with a unique strategy

While she’s impressed on hard and clay courts, grass still remains an unsolved mystery for Coco Gauff. She made her Wimbledon debut back in 2019. But in the last six years, the World No.2 has yet to make a lasting impression at the All England Club. Her best performance includes having reached the fourth round. After 2021, she replicated this performance last year, too, before compatriot Emma Navarro ousted her in straight sets, eventually.

But this time, it appears Gauff’s made up her mind to change the pattern. But how exactly? During an interaction with the Vogue, she touched upon the grass challenge while revealing her strategy. “Grass has been trial and error for me. The biggest thing, I think, is just to be more aggressive.”

Gauff added, “On clay, you have a little more time; you can slide, you can use the height of the ball’s bounce a bit more. That’s less so on grass.” In short, this season, she is going to try to play “more aggressively… and I want to serve a lot bigger.”

It will be intriguing to see whether the American WTA star will succeed in clinching her maiden Wimbledon trophy. What are your thoughts on her chances at the grass major? Let us know in the comments below.