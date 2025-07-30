Coco Gauff Sends 6-Word Message to Brother Codey After Rare Sibling Moment Amid Canadian Open

American tennis star Coco Gauff comes from a family of athletes. With both parents having sports backgrounds, Coco, Codey, and Cameron were drawn to athletics from an early age. While Coco chose to become a tennis player, Codey opted for baseball, while Cameron balanced multiple sports, including football and tennis. Talking about her relationship with her brothers, after winning the 2023 US Open title, Gauff revealed that the first two people she called after that title triumph were her brothers. That shows how much she loves her younger siblings, and recently, she yet again portrayed another moment of love for her brother, Codey.

In April 2025, during an interview, while speaking about her brothers, Coco Gauff said, “My brothers, Codey and Camero,n are definitely my biggest support, and they always root for me. And humble me.” Her brothers are often seen in the stands during her matches, along with their parents. But what about Gauff? Well, despite admitting how tough it is to keep in touch with them amid her hectic schedule, she never misses a chance to show her support to them. For example, Codey Gauff, who had created a massive buzz on social media at the start of this year by securing his spot in the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball squad, shared a post on his IG account.

Codey Gauff shared a series of pictures on his IG account with the caption, “summer ball 🖤,” and Kendrick Lamar’s Wacced Out Murals played in the background of that post. In that post, Codey looked in battle mode with a helmet in hand, and then there were a few glimpses of his baseball matches. But following a series of pictures capturing several moments of his matches, there was a throwback picture that highlighted his love and passion for the sport right from his young age. After seeing this post, Coco Gauff shared it on her IG stories, with the caption, “when the whole fam balls out @codeygauff 🫡.“

She had even commented on his post, saying, “icon 🔥.” Other than being each other’s biggest pillars of support, they are often spotted engaging in several fun moments. For instance, while sharing her brothers’ constant approach towards her regardless of her on-court results, Coco Gauff once admitted that, no matter whether she wins a match or loses it, they are always going to make fun of her. How important is it for Gauff to have them around, especially when she’s on the Tour?

“Sometimes, when you’re competing, you feel like you’re putting your whole life into whatever match you’re playing, and that the odds are life or death, that’s what’s on the line. But obviously, it’s not. Having people like them around makes you feel that pressure less,” said Gauff. After winning the 2025 French Open title, Coco Gauff yet again spoke about the “amazing” support she gets, especially from her parents and her brothers. She has a huge love and admiration for her brothers.

Talking about admiration, there is one thing in Codey’s personality that she likes the most. What’s it, though? “My brother Codey, he has this really confident but low-key persona about him. That’s something that I really try to emulate on the court,” said Gauff.

Now switching from Coco Gauff’s off-court things to on-court ones, the 21-year-old recently secured a hard-fought victory against her compatriot, Danielle Collins, in the R64 of the 2025 Canadian Open. What did she say after the match, though?

Coco Gauff shares her thoughts on her narrow escape against Danielle Collins

This was Coco Gauff‘s first meeting with Danielle Collins, and it couldn’t have been a better start to this incredible rivalry. Just before the start of this match, Collins pledged to bring energy, feistiness, and fight for each point in this epic duel. The match started with Gauff securing the first set by 7-5, but then Collins came back strong in the second set. However, later on, Coco Gauff overcame 23 double faults to secure her first win since the French Open triumph. She defeated Collins by 7-5,4-6,7-6(2).

Coco Gauff had won the last six points of the match in this epic battle. Can she keep her winning moment well intact in this tournament? Time will tell! But while sharing her thoughts on this match, she admitted, “It was a frustrating match for me just because I felt like I was practising well, and then I don’t think I transferred it. But hopefully I got my bad match of the tournament out of the way, and I can come back stronger in the next round.”

Despite her struggles, Gauff says that she is pleased to break Collins as many times as she did in this match, and that’s something positive that she has taken away from this match. Later on, she also heaped praise on Danielle Collins by saying, “This is my first time playing Danielle (Collins). She’s obviously a tough competitor, a great tennis player, a great person..umm, I got to know her very well at the United Cup. She’s always nice to me. So, yeah, it was a tough battle out there.” Next up for her is Veronika Kudermetova. Can Coco Gauff beat the Russian in her next match?