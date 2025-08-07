Coco Gauff Sends Taylor Townsend Honest Message After Dramatic Canadian Open Clash

In 2022, Coco Gauff won the Canadian Open title, teaming up with Jessica Pegula. Following that impressive triumph, she became the women’s doubles world number one for the first time in her career. Reacting to that historic moment in her career, Gauff had then said, “As a kid, I’m going to be honest with you, I didn’t even know there were separate rankings for singles and doubles. But when I got on tour and when I realised I could do well in doubles, yes. …I wanted to.” However, later on, she was seen shifting her focus more to the singles rather than the doubles.

Coco Gauff spoke about how she and Jessica Pegula are now mostly trying to pick tournaments when it comes to their doubles career. “I do see myself playing in the Slams the majority of the time in doubles,” said Gauff. In her doubles career, her biggest success came in 2024 when she won the doubles title alongside Katerina Siniakova in the French Open. But due to a lack of appearances at the doubles event, Gauff has now dropped to 183rd position in the rankings. However, partnering with her compatriot, McCartney Kessler, Gauff recently managed to clinch the title at the 2025 Canadian Open.

They defeated Taylor Townsend and China’s Zhang Shuai in the final by 6-4,1-6,13-11. Following this incredible triumph, Coco Gauff sent a heartfelt message to both Kessler and her opponents. Speaking about her doubles partner, she said, “I’d like to thank McCartney for teaming up with me this week and being so clutch. Just two tiebreakers back to back, she saved the day. So, I appreciated that.” Later on while sharing her thoughts about the new world number one in doubles, Taylor Townsend and her partner Zhang Shuai, she added, “Congratulations to Taylor (Townsend) and (Zhang) Shuai, individually, both are amazing people and amazing players, and have been at the top of the game, and I love you guys. So, thank you for a great match.”

