Coco Gauff Sends 2-Word Message as Brother Codey Turns Heads Amid US Open Swing

The spotlight might be on two-time slam queen Coco Gauff ahead of the US Open, but it’s not just her who’s making the Gauff family proud in sports this year. After all, her younger brother Codey is also making huge strides in his baseball pursuit. Remember how the WTA star and his elder sister hyped him up him nearly two months ago upon hitting a mind-boggling shot during a college level game? “Codey mf gauff 😤 @codeygauff”, wrote the American tennis star while beaming with pride.

Just minutes ago, Gauff took to her Instagram and shared a story featuring her brother Codey’s clip by Elite Squad Baseball. It showed the right-handed switch-hitter for the University of Missouri introducing himself as an upcoming talent. He was throwing light on his zeal to be a better player. “My mentality everyday I step on the field is to be the best version of myself.” When asked to describe his game, he simply replied, “a dog”. Seeing his committed attitude for his baseball ambitions, Coco couldn’t resist dropping a special message. She simply wrote, “hard af @codeygauff”.

Coco wasn’t the only family member to take pride in this special moment. Mother Candi also showered love on her son while revealing his work ethic toward becoming a fine sportsperson. Candi simply wrote, “@codeygauff working hard everyday”

Coco Gauff and her parents, Corey and Candy Gauff, and siblings Codey and Cameron.

Credits: Instagram @candigauff

For the uninitiated, Codey’s been playing competitive baseball for a while now. Earlier this year, he committed to the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball team. For him, it was a huge accomplishment, being a teenage player. Moreover, he received a DREAM series invitation, hosted by MLB and USA Baseball.

When it comes to WTA star Gauff and mother Candi’s overwhelming emotions for him, it’s not the first time they have boosted his morale for his career. Time and again, the youngster has witnessed an ever-growing support from his family.

Coco Gauff and the entire family is behind Codey’s baseball dreams

Previously, Corey Gauff, father of Coco and Codey, talked about how his children have been doing well in their respective field. In an interview with USA Baseball, Corey – a former basketball player himself – revealed, “It’s been good to see them grow up and compete in the sports that they love while also keeping their academics first. I like that they still want to learn and get better everyday. Coco chose what she wanted to do very early on. Codey played football for a little bit and some basketball, kind of arriving at baseball a little bit later in life than Coco did with tennis, but they both worked really hard growing up.”

When Codey was initially selected for the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division I baseball team, sister Coco was delighted. On social media, she took pride in her brother’s milestone while admiring him saying, “So proud of you codey! Beyond happy for you!”

Several months ago, the MLB Develops’ IG page shared several videos of Codey’s on-field skills. Seeing them, mother Candi was among the first ones to drop an encouraging compliment in the comments section. She simply wrote, “let’s gooo”

Speaking of his future going ahead, he's set to play for the Missouri Tigers at the University of Missouri. His brand new journey will kick off in the 2026 season.