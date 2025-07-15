Coco Gauff Set to Join Venus Williams and Other American Legends in a Special U.S. Exhibition

This year, the US Open organizers had already confirmed star-studded pairings for the new mixed doubles tournament. Ten of the Top 11 men’s and ten of the Top 11 women’s singles players have already registered for this tournament, which will be taking place the week before the singles tournament and will be played over two days (August 19 and 20). Players like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Emma Navarro, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Emma Raducanu, and several others will be seen in action. But where is Coco Gauff? Well, as things stand, the 2023 US Open champion will be taking part in a special exhibition match, a day later.

Everyone in the tennis world was a bit surprised to see Coco Gauff’s name missing from that star-studded list of the revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open. However, clarifying the reason behind that snub, Gauff said, “It’s very cool to shake it up and bring you different attention to the game. It’s something I’m not doing this year just because I have so many sponsor commitments.” In that same interview with USA Today Sports, she added, “Things like that are always in the week before the US Open, and I’d rather try to focus on singles.” However, having said that, she hasn’t ruled out the chances of her taking part in this event in the upcoming years. Amid all these, Coco Gauff has now joined a few tennis legends to take part in the US Open Fan Week Exhibition on Thursday, August 21.

Who else will take part in this event? Well, last year we saw a mix of current and past players ranging from Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, to Juan Martin del Potro, Andy Roddick, and Andre Agassi taking part in a similar event at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. This year, the two-time (US Open and French Open) major champion, Coco Gauff, will be joined by two-time US Open champion (2000,2001), Venus Williams. Other than that, tennis legend Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, and Juan Martin del Potro will also be seen in action alongside teenage phenom Joao Fonseca. Stars Galore!

Coming to the 21-year-old tennis star, Coco Gauff, well, although she had a successful clay court swing this year, where she clinched the 2025 Roland Garros title, her grass court campaign didn’t go as planned. She went down to Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska in the first round by 7-6(3),6-1. With that shocking exit, she became just the third woman after Justine Henin (in 2005) and Francesca Schiavone (in 2010) to lose in the first round at Wimbledon right after a title triumph at Roland Garros.

Gauff is now eyeing a stronger comeback in the rest of her tournaments this season. But talking about comebacks, one of her idols’ comebacks at the WTA 500 Mubadala Citi DC Open has now become the talk of the town in the tennis world.

Coco Gauff’s tennis idol, Venus Williams, makes a return on the Hologic WTA Tour

Coco Gauff grew up playing on the same public courts in Delray Beach, Florida, where Serena and Venus Williams used to visit frequently when they were young. In a previous interview with Vogue, Gauff revealed that she has always looked up to the Williams sisters since she was about four years old. Over the years, tennis had given her the opportunity to not only meet her tennis idols but also given her the chance to play with them.

For example, in 2019, Coco Gauff announced her name to the tennis world by outclassing the five-time champion, Venus Williams, in the first round by 6-4,6-4. Then two years later, she also got the chance to play with her in the doubles event at the French Open. Talking about her learnings from Venus Williams, she once said, “She taught me the importance of humility. The importance of enjoying life outside of tennis, and also the importance of letting your emotions out on the court.”

Now, just like Gauff, every other tennis fan has found a bit of happiness with the return of the seven-time major champion Venus Williams in the Tour. She has accepted a wildcard for the Washington Open, and this will now be her first competitive tournament since a 16-month gap. She was last seen in action at the 2024 Miami Open, and Williams last won a match at the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

Talking about her return, she said, “There’s something truly special about DC – the energy, the fans, the history. This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again.” Even her boyfriend, Andrea Preti, also reacted to her stunning comeback by reposting a graphic on his IG story with the caption, “VENUS IS COMING TO DC!“

So, finally, the wait is over for some tennis lovers! But what are your thoughts about her return to the Tour?