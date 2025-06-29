Coco Gauff Shares the Childhood Moment That Started Her Tennis Dream at Wimbledon

“Literally all she needs … is just have confidence doing it.” Those were the golden words spoken by Serena Williams, the legendary Queen of the Court, to a reflective Coco Gauff after her fourth-round exit at the 2024 US Open. At the time, it sounded like advice for the future. But what if Coco had already found that confidence long ago? And what if it wasn’t Serena’s words that sparked it, but something her sister, Venus Williams, unknowingly did six years earlier that started her tennis dream at Wimbledon? Confused? Let’s rewind to the match that changed everything.

On July 1, 2019, then a 15-year-old Gauff stepped onto Wimbledon’s Centre Court and stunned five-time champion Venus Williams in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. It wasn’t just a debut, it was a statement. Ranked 313 in the world and entering as a qualifier, Gauff played with fearless precision. Venus, then 39 and ranked 44, was gracious in defeat, but the moment felt like the passing of a torch. Gauff didn’t just win; she believed. “That moment, to me, was the start of believing that maybe my dreams could come true,” Gauff recalled recently. “It still feels like a dream.” Between ages 15 and 19, she admits, that belief wavered, but now, as she enters Wimbledon 2025, she feels it again: the childlike confidence that once made her unstoppable.

Those words came in a video shared by Wimbledon’s official X account today, where Coco Gauff looked back on the iconic match. Her eyes lit up at the memory, not just of the win but of what it meant. “I guess that world match is the one I want to pick—that’s the one that still builds the most faith, if that makes sense,” she said. “I feel like now I still have, like, that childlike confidence and also just approach the game just to have so much fun, like I’m really happy to be there.” While Serena’s advice may have echoed last year, Venus’s presence sparked the fire, the quiet moment that transformed Coco from a dreamer into a believer.

Now, six years later, the stage is set again. Coco Gauff enters Wimbledon 2025 not just as a contender but as a Grand Slam champion (after her 2023 US Open win), a fan favorite, and a young woman whose journey was shaped by tennis royalty and who might soon become royalty herself. The confidence is back. The belief is real. But the question is, can she dominate Wimbledon 2025?

The next queen or just a pretender? Wimbledon awaits Coco Gauff’s answer

Fresh from capturing the French Open, Coco Gauff arrives at Wimbledon as the No. 2 seed and a major favorite in the women’s draw. Her recent win at Roland Garros shows her growing all-court game, and she’s part of a dynamic generation alongside Alcaraz and Sinner. Gauff’s confidence is sky‑high, her serve and forehand sharpened under coach Matt Daly, and she’s now a proven champion on both clay and hard courts. But despite her clay‑court brilliance, Gauff has yet to progress past the fourth round at Wimbledon (2019, 2021, 2024)

Grass remains a challenge: Coco Gauff’s movement and point construction on the quicker surface are still works in progress, as reflected by an early exit in Berlin – a 6‑3, 6‑3 loss to Wang Xinyu in just her second grass match this season. Betting analysts note this could limit her endurance in longer matches and against aggressive grass‑court specialists. Gauff opens against Dayana Yastremska, a player she’s beaten three times. Later rounds could see rematches against strong rivals: second‑round showdown with Azarenka, potential fourth‑round battle vs. Kasatkina (who leads their H2H 3‑0).

The quarter/semis might pit her against Swiatek, Pegula, or even defending champion Rybakina. Perhaps most intriguing is her growing rivalry with Aryna Sabalenka. After a tense 2024 season, Sabalenka has not only reconciled publicly with Gauff but also praised her, fueling Gauff’s motivation and sharpening her edge heading into the tournament. With a Grand Slam already under her belt and improved mental composure, Gauff enters the draw as both a fan favorite and a legitimate contender. However, not all experts are convinced she’s fully equipped for grass-court glory just yet.

Tennis legend Tracy Austin pointed to a technical flaw that continues to limit Coco Gauff at Wimbledon—her forehand. “She’s been to the fourth round three times and never past that, and I think it’s because of the extreme grip on the forehand; players have been able to rush her on that side,” Austin explained. She also noted that Gauff needs to “go a little bit bigger on her serve” to truly dominate on grass. Still, optimism surrounds the 21-year-old, with Chris Evert confidently stating, “She is going to win all of them, yeah. For sure, she can win Wimbledon,” highlighting Gauff’s versatility and strength across all surfaces. Now, as she steps onto the grass of SW19 once again, one thing is certain – the belief Serena spoke of is no longer a hope for the future; it’s the fire Coco Gauff carries today.