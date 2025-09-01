Coco Gauff Smashes Racket in Frustration as Naomi Osaka Leaves Her Speechless at US Open

At a time when it looked as if Coco Gauff was cruising at the US Open, the American sensation has suffered an unexpected setback. A former champion here, Gauff is locked in a tight fourth-round match against Naomi Osaka at Flushing Meadows. In what promised to be a crunch encounter, Gauff began the match poorly, losing the first set 6-3. The horror of the past began to haunt Gauff as she served poorly to lose the opening set. Subsequently, she was caught in an unexpected situation that left the tennis world surprised.

During the opening game of the second set, the American sensation committed a poor unforced error to hand Osaka three game points. While she was readying to receive, Gauff smashed her racket on the court in a clear sign of frustration in the blink of an eye. This was largely unexpected of Gauff, who is rarely seen venting her frustration on the court. It goes to show how big the occasion was, and Gauff was eager to progress through the tough encounter.

Before the encounter, Gauff admitted that it had been an emotional roller coaster ride in the first week of the tournament. “It’s been an emotional week; I think I needed those tough moments to be able to move forward. I was putting so much pressure on myself but I’m really out here just trying to enjoy it and not focus so much on results but the process. I think today showed I was really having fun out there,” she said ahead of her match against Osaka.

However, it was a disappointing end to Gauff’s campaign, as she lost out to Osaka in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. The American sensation committed as many as 5 double faults along with 33 unforced errors, which proved to be costly for her. On the other hand, it was one of the biggest wins for Osaka after becoming a mother. Following the win, Osaka made an emotional revelation on her comeback.

Naomi Osaka makes a candid confession after defeating Coco Gauff

After giving birth to her first child in 2023, it has been a difficult comeback for Osaka. The Japanese star struggled for the majority of this season but showed signs of promise during the US Open Swing. She reached the finals of the Canadian Open before the major tournament in New York. Further, her win over Gauff today was a good testament to the strong form that she is in. After their encounter, Osaka had an emotional message for her team.

She said, “I’m a little sensitive and I don’t want to cry but I had so much fun out here. I was in the stands 2 months after I gave birth to my daughter, watching Coco. I really wanted an opportunity to come out here and play. This is my favorite court in the world. It means so much to me to be back here. I wanna say a big thank you to my team. We’ve kinda been through a lot. It hasn’t always been easy. They’ve been by my side. Thank you, guys. Love you.”

With a sensational win over Gauff, Osaka would truly believe now that she can win the tournament. She will next face the winner of the match between Karolina Muchova and Marta Kostyuk in the last eight. The match can be followed on EssentiallySports’ Live Blog.