Coco Gauff Snubs Wimbledon Hype as Special Tennis Date Steals Spotlight

Talking about her Grand Slam dreams, Coco Gauff once claimed, “I would say recently I feel like I wanted to get double digits. I don’t know if it will happen, but I think that’s a high goal.” She believes setting higher goals will enable her to push her limits further. Coming back to the numbers, after securing her maiden Grand Slam at the age of 19 and then she recently secured her second at the 2025 French Open final. So, there is still a lot to go before she reaches that “double digits“. Next up for her is Wimbledon, and guess what? Several tennis experts have already lined up their thoughts about Gauff’s chances at the grass-court major, but interestingly, the excitement for the majors seems to be lying at a different place for the 21-year-old.

In 2022, during an interview, Coco Gauff named the US Open as her “favorite slam“. She stated, “Playing in front of the home crowd. I hope I can win in front of them. That’s the goal, but we’ll see. I know one day I’ll hold the trophy there.” A year later, she fulfilled her dreams by lifting the title at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Interestingly, even at that time, Aryna Sabalenka was on the opposite side of the net. This time, after defeating the world number one by 6(5)-7,6-2,6-4 in the final of the 2025 French Open, Gauff drew a comparison with both of her major triumphs. She said, “I think this [Grand Slam] win was harder than the first because you don’t want to get satisfied with just that one.“

Gauff will now have a chance to make that count to three by winning the major title on grass, but before that, in an interview with USTA.com she said, “Obviously the grass season is the next thing up, but I’m super excited to be back in the States playing, especially in Cincinnati and obviously at the US Open. It’ll be my first time entering the US Open with a Grand Slam that year, so I’m really excited for that, mainly just to see the crowd and all the people’s faces.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 2025 Roland-Garros – Day 14 PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 7: Coco Gauff of US plays against Aryna Sabalenka not seen during the Women s Singles final match on Day 14 of the 2025 French Open at Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France on June 7, 2025. Mustafa Yalcin / Anadolu Paris France. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxMustafaxYalcinx

AD

Last year, Coco Gauff faced a defeat at the hands of her compatriot, Emma Navarro, in the R16 by 3-6,6-4,3-6. Can she come up with a better performance this year? Time will tell! But before that, let’s find out what the experts have to say about her chances on the grass swing this year.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Serena Williams’ childhood coach shares valuable advice for Coco Gauff ahead of the grass-court swing

Coco Gauff has never failed to go past the fourth round at the Wimbledon Championships. She has reached the fourth round thrice (2019,2021,2024) in her career so far. Last year, she was defeated by a familiar opponent, Emma Navarro, by 6-4,6-3 in the R16 of the Wimbledon Championships.

Next up for Gauff is the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. Over there, she reached the SF last year. Before entering that event this season, she said, “Yeah, going to Berlin, I don’t feel any pressure just because it’s so soon. So, I’m going to use that tournament just to see where I’m on grass.” She claims that she’s “pretty confident” going into the Wimbledon Championships this season.

Talking about her chances in this tournament, former British tennis player, Laura Robson claimed, “I don’t know who is favourite in the women’s Wimbledon event. I would probably say Sabalenka because she’s done well there in the past, but for Coco, it’s been a surface which hasn’t quite given her the results that the other Slams have. Even though Gauff has made the fourth round three times, there’s not been that standout result, I’d say, so I think that leaves it quite open for some new faces to come in.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What can Coco Gauff do to get good results on grass? Well, according to Rick Macci, “The mental battle on grass is like no other. Bing bang boom! Points games sets and matches are won/lost at a different heartbeat. You can win a game so easily. You can lose a game so easily. Always remember to just keep moving and mowing on the Lawn if not you’re Gone. @CocoGauff.”

How far do you think Gauff can reach at the Wimbledon Championships this season?