Coco Gauff Speaks Out on Taylor Townsend’s Treatment at US Open: “Hate to See”

The tennis community simply cannot get past what happened yesterday between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko. Following the loss in the R2 of the 2025 US Open, Townsend and Ostapenko engaged in a heated scuffle on the court. What was it all about? Well, an upset Ostapenko provoked Townsend, claiming that she had “no education and no class.” Needless to say, this was an act that caught flak from most. Naomi Osaka, Ben Shelton, and many others have already opened up about this. But now, it was Coco Gauff’s turn.

Following her emotional win over Donna Vekic in the second round of the US Open, a reporter at the post-match presser asked her to weigh in on the Townsend-Ostapenko debacle. Gauff wasted no time and emphasized how close she is to Taylor Townsend. And that made her oppose the Latvian’s reasons. Ostapenko claimed that players are supposed to warm up at the baseline and not near the net. It was apparently disrespectful to her and against the rules of tennis. But Gauff cleared the doubts, pointing out that Townsend has done this throughout her career. And it was definitely not against the rules.

Coco Gauff defended her friend’s honor by saying, “I really hate to see that, you know, maybe this is some of the first people hearing who Taylor Townsend is. And I don’t want that to be the main focus of who she is. Because she’s a lot more than that. She’s a mom, she’s a great friend, she’s a talented tennis player. And a good person. At the end of this tournament, I hope people will do a deep dive into her and get to know her more than what was said in the previous match.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to her, Ostapenko said what she said in the heat of the moment. It was likely that the Latvian was experiencing a surge of emotions following the loss. Nevertheless, Gauff agreed that those things shouldn’t have been said, regardless of how Ostapenko felt. After all, Taylor Townsend is one of the nicest people that Gauff knows. She revealed, “Whenever I’ve had a tough moment on court, she’s texting me, checking in on how I am.” Gauff believes that Ostapenko has misperceived Townsend.

via Imago Tennis: US Open Aug 27, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Taylor Townsend of the United States in action against Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the womens singles at the US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20250827_bd_zg6_021

But what do you think about the on-court drama involving Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And don’t forget to take a look at the EssentiallySports Live Blog for fresh beats from Flushing Meadows.