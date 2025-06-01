Coco Gauff Steps Out With Bold Message as Pride Month Meets French Open Grind

Remember when an 18-year-old Coco Gauff spotted a fan in a LeBron James jersey holding what she called “probably the best sign I’ve ever seen”? The poster, in rainbow pride colors, read “Thanks for being you,” beneath side-by-side photos of Gauff and Naomi Osaka from their 2022 San Jose clash. That moment, like her powerful speech after George Floyd’s murder, echoed Gauff’s unwavering support for human rights. Now, even as she blazes through the French Open, her advocacy hasn’t dimmed. With Pride Month beginning, Coco sent a subtle but strong message from Paris, not a protest this time, but a proud affirmation: she’s still an ally! Her thoughts?

Coco Gauff, the 2nd seed, powered into the second week of the French Open with a dominant 6-1, 7-6 win over Marie Bouzkova. She came out firing on Court Philippe-Chatrier, racing to a 3-0 lead in just ten minutes and breezing through the 1st set. Bouzkova fought back in the second, breaking Gauff’s serve and nearly forcing a 3rd, but the American held strong and clinched the tie break with authority, registering her 5th straight R16 appearance in Paris.

However, right after the match, just as the clock struck midnight to welcome June, Gauff made a heartfelt gesture, using her platform to quietly honor individuality and celebrate Pride Month with grace and solidarity.

Just hours after the clock struck midnight in the US, Coco Gauff took to her X account to extend a heartfelt message as Pride Month began. “happy pride month ❤️ i’m always proud to be an ally! everyone deserves to be celebrated, seen, and treated fairly🫂,” she wrote on her X, reaffirming her unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community. However, Gauff’s advocacy isn’t new, though! She’s consistently used her platform to promote inclusion, equality, and self-expression.

Back in 2022, the tennis star made headlines for her outspoken opposition to Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay,” bill. “I’m against it,” Gauff told reporters in California while preparing for Indian Wells that year. “I think these conversations are important, and for me, who has friends in the LGBTQ+ community, I couldn’t imagine not being able to talk about your identity. I feel that’s something that is normal.” She added.

She later addressed, “Every [LGBTQ+] person I’ve known has known that they were part of that community since they were young. I think it’s important that they have those conversations in school, because that is supposed to be a safe space to talk about everything.”

For readers who may be unfamiliar, Pride Month, which begins on June 1st, is a global celebration commemorating the history, culture, and resilience of LGBTQ+ individuals. The tradition began with the first Pride parade on June 28, 1970, in NY City, a year after the Stonewall Riots, and has grown into a powerful movement echoed across cities worldwide. Recognition by the US government came in 1999 through President Bill Clinton, with later proclamations from Barack Obama in 2011 and Joe Biden in 2024, highlighting the LGBTQ+ community’s enduring impact on society.

But wait! Beyond Pride, Gauff has also utilized her platform to commemorate Black History Month and advocate for social justice, her societal influence concurrently expanding.

Coco Gauff donates $100K as an honor to Black History Month

A couple of months ago, in February, the ‘United Negro College Fund’ (UNCF) confirmed that Coco Gauff confirmed the donation around $100,000 to support HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) students who aspire to excel in competitive tennis. The rising tennis star’s generous gesture was more than just a donation, it was a tribute to her family’s proud legacy.

“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great, great grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are. Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me,” Gauff shared back then, reflecting on the powerful connection she holds with these institutions.

The UNCF, the leading minority education organization in the nation, has a transformative impact on its 37 member colleges and universities. It oversees more than 400 programs, from scholarships and internships to mentoring and curriculum development, helping more than 50,000 students across 1,100 colleges and universities nationwide. Despite substantial contributions from major corporations such as Apple, Google, and the Gates Foundation, Gauff’s donation is notable for her young age and direct connection to the cause.

At just 20 years old, Coco Gauff has made her mark not only as a GS champion but also as one of UNCF’s youngest major donors. And off the court, her impact continues to inspire.

While on the court, she now faces a tough 4th-round matchup at Roland Garros against Ekaterina Alexandrova tomorrow. Will she continue her winning streak? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.