Coco Gauff Takes Surprise Break From Cincinnati Open After Wimbledon Rival Pulls Out

After having a wonderful campaign on the clay courts, which ended with a title triumph at Roland Garros, Coco Gauff failed to make an impact on the grass courts. At first, she went out to Xinyu Wang in the R16 of the Grass Court Championships in Berlin, and then it was followed by yet another straight sets defeat to the current world number 31, Dayana Yastremska. The Ukrainian took just 78 minutes to topple the world number 2 by 7-6(3),6-1. Following that early exit from Wimbledon, Gauff said, “I don’t really like losing – I just feel a little bit disappointed in how I showed up today.” She felt she could’ve done better in the tie-breakers.

Shortly after finishing the grass court swing, Coco Gauff traveled to Montreal to take part in the Canadian Open. But even there, she was eliminated in the R16. But this time, she went down to the 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko. So, she desperately wanted to get back to winning tracks in Cincinnati. Over here, she started her campaign with a 6-3,6-2 win over Wang, and guess what? That impressive victory set up a re-match against Yastremska in the R32. Gauff had a 3-1 record against Yastremska and this time it was more like taking a revenge for the Wimbledon setback.

However, before the match, the American claimed, “I don’t ever think of like a revenge type of tennis. At first, I used to think like that, but then I’m like, I’ve played too many people too many times to have like a revenge mindset, but no, I think for me, it’s a good measure to see where my game is.” She spoke about how Yastremska has troubled her time and again and went on to add, “She’s a tough opponent, a great ball striker, and can pull winners out of anywhere. So yeah, it’ll be a tough test for me, especially having to play her again.” However, luck was on Coco Gauff’s side this time as the Ukrainian couldn’t take to the court as she wasn’t 100% fit. Hence, Coco Gauff reached the fourth round without playing. But surprisingly, after this match, Coco Gauff took a small break and travelled all the way to the Great American Ball Park to watch an MLB match.

She even shared a post on her IG stories, which highlighted her watching the match between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies. A quick break to refresh before the mega battle against Lucia Bronzetti in the R16?

AD