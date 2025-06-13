Coco Gauff to Madison Keys—5 Reasons Why American Women Can Dominate 2025 Season

When Serena Williams retired after the US Open in 2022, there were question marks over who would carry American women’s tennis forward. Her sister, Venus, was at the fag end of her career and, although she hasn’t called it quits, has been playing only in a handful of tournaments since the past few years. Moreover, there were experienced players like Madison Keys who hadn’t shown their true potential back then. In came Coco Gauff, who has been a force to reckon with on the women’s circuit of late. The American women have combined to put on a great showing this year and are set to continue their domination further this season. Here’s why.

Coco Gauff and Madison Keys’ domination at the two Grand Slams

Very rarely have two different American women clinched the Australian Open and the French Open in the same year, especially in the recent past. It occurred this year, as Keys won the Grand Slam Down Under, while Gauff clinched the recently concluded French Open. While Keys wasn’t among the favorites to win the trophy there, Gauff wasn’t considered an outright favorite to win her first French Open title. Nonetheless, the two put on a sumptuous show to win their first Australian and French Open titles. Moreover, it was Keys’ maiden major title, having never won a Grand Slam in her career before.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Tennis: French Open Jun 7, 2025 Paris, FR Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates winning the womenÕs singles final against Aryna Sabalenka on day 14 at Roland Garros Stadium. Paris Roland Garros Stadium ENTER STATE FR, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSusanxMullanex 20250607_szo_au2_0292

AD

Thus, the American women will look to draw inspiration from the two and look to continue the United States’ haul at the Grand Slams this year. They know when to raise their game, and what better platform to do it than the Grand Slams? Moreover, Gauff would be a firm favorite at the remaining two Grand Slams, the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open, given her form of late.

Multiple American women inside the top 10

Another major reason why American women can dominate the remainder of the 2025 season is the form of other players, barring Gauff and Keys. There are four players from the United States inside the top 10 of the WTA rankings. While Gauff cemented her second position owing to her French Open title-winning run, Jessica Pegula is positioned just a rung below Gauff. She managed to reach the pre-quarterfinals in Paris before losing against the local star, Lois Boisson.

Further, Madison Keys continues to be in the top 10, at the 8th spot, putting on consistent performances this year. The reigning Australian Open champion came in the path of Gauff at the French Open, losing against her compatriot in three sets in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Emma Navarro narrowly made it to the top 10 and is positioned in the 10th spot. Although she had a poor French Open campaign, losing in the opening round, Navarro came back strongly and is in the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club Tennis Championships. With plenty of talent on offer, it would be no surprise to see American women dominate this season.

The grass is green on the other side

Traditionally speaking, Americans have dominated the grass-court season. Take the example of the Williams sisters. While Serena won 7 Wimbledon titles, her sister has five titles at the same tournament. Although Gauff hasn’t made it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, it is one of her preferred surfaces, given her style of play. Additionally, American women like playing an aggressive brand of tennis, something that suits them well on the grass courts.

Further, in the ongoing tournaments, the American women have been putting on some impressive performances. The likes of Emma Navarro, Madison Keys, and Amanda Anisimova are through to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club. Thus, they are expected to continue their good performance in the upcoming tournaments.

Welcome back home!

With the American swing coming up later this year, the crowd will play a significant role, especially with the renewed interest in the sport. The American women are back to winning ways after the retirement of Serena Williams, and the American crowd would go all out to cheer for their stars at tournaments like the US Open and the Cincinnati Open.

via Getty NEW YORK, UNITED STATES – 2023/09/09: Coco Gauff wearing dress by Ganni, winner of women’s championship of US Open poses with trophy in front of the fountain at Billie Jean King Tennis Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Moreover, the US Open has seen back-to-back American women in the finals. While Gauff won the title two years back, Jessica Pegula reached the summit clash last year and lost out to Aryna Sabalenka. Thus, the American stars would go all out on their home turf and continue the tradition of making it to the business end of the tournaments during the American swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A plethora of young talent in the form of Coco Gauff and others

Following the retirement of Serena Williams, there emerged many young American stars ready to fill the big gap left behind by the American legend. While Gauff is surely among them, there are several young emerging talents who can cause big surprises on the WTA Tour. 23-year-old Amanda Anisimova is among them, ranked 15th in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Elsewhere, Ashlyn Krueger, who is just 21, is putting on some consistent performances this year, enabling her to stay in the top 50 of the WTA rankings. She is currently placed in the 33rd spot, and a good performance in the coming tournaments could propel her into the top 20. Other players like Alycia Parks and Ann Li are ready to carve a niche for themselves on the big stage.

With so much to offer for American tennis, fans back home would have to keep their eyes glued to women’s tennis. This is the perfect time for American tennis to shine again, which has been reeling from the retirement of Serena Williams and the near-retirement of her sister, Venus. Do you think that American women can dominate the remainder of the season? Let us know your views in the comments below.