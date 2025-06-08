Coco Gauff Triggers Bold Move From Serena Williams’ Husband After Gabby Thomas Tribute at French Open

Women’s sports in the US have been blazing trails, from soccer fields to Olympic tracks, and at the heart of that surge stands Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband and a tireless advocate for female athletes. That wave soared higher as the second seed Coco Gauff etched her name into history with a heroic French Open win, following the very path once walked by Serena herself. So captivating was her victory that even three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas celebrated the achievement. And now, Ohanian has his eyes set on Coco, hinting at a powerful spotlight awaiting her at the next Athlos event. Want to hear what he said?

In a match that tested nerves and heart, Coco Gauff clawed back from a set down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 and claim her first French Open crown yesterday. But behind that epic comeback was a spark of inspiration from track superstar Gabby Thomas. Known for her speed and strength, Thomas also believes in the power of intention, and the 21-year-old followed suit. Before the final, the 21-year-old jotted down a mantra on paper: “I will win French Open 2025… I will be French Open champion 2025.” Sharing it later on IG, she wrote, “Ignore my handwriting, but I saw @gabbythomas do this. Had to do the same lol.”

The power of words became the prophecy of Parisian clay. And as the manifested moment went viral, another champion took notice, Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit. A fierce advocate for women sports, he now extends a bold Athlos welcome to Gauff, recognizing not just her talent, but her mindset.

Right after Coco Gauff’s triumphant win at French Open, the ripple effect of her victory reached far beyond the clay. The official X handle of “World Athletics” quickly spotlighted her now-famous IG story, where she had manifested her dream title with her notes replicating Gabby. They reposted it with the caption: “Manifesting 🤝 @itsgabbyt 🤝 @CocoGauff ❤️”, a nod to the powerful connection between Gauff and track queen Gabby Thomas.

As the post exploded across social media, Alexis Ohanian jumped in with an open invitation. “There’s a trackside suite waiting for you at @athlos 25, @CocoGauff — congrats!” he wrote, offering Coco a front-row seat at the upcoming Athlos event this October.

But Gauff’s shout-out to Thomas didn’t go unnoticed, though. Gabby responded with heartfelt emotion, reposting Coco’s story and writing, “🥹🥹🥹 @cocogauff YOU DESERVE IT ALL!!” Their bond had long been forming. From calling Gauff “Queen” after her WTA Finals win last year to praising her New Balance (NB) French Open kit, Thomas has consistently celebrated her.

And here’s the kicker, Ohanian’s Athlos invite wasn’t a knee-jerk reaction to Gauff’s GS glory. The Chelsea Women FC shareholder and visionary had long envisioned Coco as part of the Athlos movement. Her lionhearted win only made the roar louder this time.

Alexis Ohanian’s Open Invitation to Coco Gauff to the Athlos Event

Coco Gauff’s blazing speed isn’t just trained, it’s inherent in her. Her mother, Candi Gauff, once sprinted for Florida State’s track and field team, while her father, Corey, played college basketball at Georgia State. Raised in a household powered by athletic DNA, the newly crowned queen dabbled in both basketball and track before tennis became her calling. But that runner’s instinct never faded, though. She never stopped running, she just brought the race to the court of tennis.

“I don’t know if I would have been as good as I was in tennis in track, but I strongly feel like if I would have trained I could have been an Olympian,” Gauff admitted last year after defeating Wang Yafan in Toronto. “Track is the only sport I would say that in, just because I did do well in middle school, never training, I didn’t go to one track practice, and I won all my races except two, and both were against the same girl and she was in 8th grade,”

And in February, Athlos, an elite sports and culture event co-founded by Alexis Ohanian, highlighted New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs, who confessed she’d be “startled” if she ever met Gauff. Even Hobbs, a recent tennis convert, marveled at the American’s sheer power and court presence after watching her play live. “To see them actually play in person is so different to seeing them on TV, and Coco, being one of the best in the world, I think it would be awesome to meet her,”

And later, Ohanian wasted no time. Reposting the clip, he added, “I got a spot waiting for you in a trackside suite @CocoGauff 💪 ATHLOS 25.”

With the 2-time champ now crowned queen of clay and eyeing grass glory at Wimbledon, the question stands: could she answer the call and electrify the track world, even if just for one shining moment?

Well, because when greatness runs in your blood, who says you can’t own more than one stage?