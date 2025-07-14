Coco Gauff Turns Heads With Cowboy Style Shocker as Beyoncé Lands in Atlanta

“So, me and my friends have a Beyoncé group chat. We’re huge fans,” Coco Gauff once revealed during her appearance on the WTA Insider podcast, and she wasn’t kidding. The two-time Grand Slam champion has never shied away from showing love to the 35-time Grammy-winning icon Beyoncé. And now, even while recharging after a mixed European swing, Gauff proved she’s not just a champion on the court, she’s a showstopper off it, with ’16 Carriages’ still echoing in her stride.

Just an hour ago, Coco Gauff lit up her IG stories with backstage brilliance straight from Beyoncé’s concert. In the first clip, she captioned “queen” as Beyoncé belted out “Bodyguard” from her Cowboy Carter album, the crowd roaring in sync with every note. The next story brought an electric surprise: Jay-Z, the King beside the Queen, vibing to what sounded like Ya Ya, a track he co-produced. Coco simply stamped it with “HOV,” letting the moment speak for itself.

Then came the knockout: Coco herself, dressed head to toe in full Cowboy Carter glory. In a dazzling snapshot from the night, she rocked the look with a fierce cowboy hat, an American flag waving behind her, and “Tyrant” echoing in the background. It wasn’t just a concert, it was Coco’s statement of rhythm, style, and unapologetic energy. From Roland Garros glory to concert royalty, she’s owning every stage she steps on.

