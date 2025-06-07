Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka: Which Player Has the Highest Earnings Ahead of the French Open Final?

The 2025 French Open marks its 124th chapter at the iconic ‘Stade Roland Garros’, and the women’s final is just moments away. American sensation Coco Gauff, 21, seeks redemption after her recent Madrid and Italian Open losses. She is girded up to battle top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka for the 11th time in their fierce rivalry, currently tied at 5-5. Gauff, who stunned Sabalenka to claim her maiden Slam at the 2023 US Open, now faces the Belarusian powerhouse eyeing her 4th Grand Slam and first ever on Parisian Clay. But beyond the titles, there’s another layer to this clash: who leads in career earnings ahead of this high-stakes showdown? Let’s find out.

Aryna Sabalenka is blazing through a career-defining season, storming into her 7th final of 2025 after dismantling 4-time champion Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Having already conquered the 2025 AO and US Open, the top seed is chasing her 4th major crown.

On the other side of the net, Coco Gauff arrives with fire in her stride. The youngest to reach all three clay finals in a single season, she’s hungry to turn heartbreak into triumph. But, as they face off again, let’s see who’s banking bigger ahead of this blockbuster final?

via Imago Mutua Madrid Open – Aryna Sabalenka Wins Her Third Title Coco Gauff of Etats-Unis and Aryna Sabalenka of Biélorussie during the Mutua Madrid Open 2025, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, tennis tournament on 03 May 2025 at Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain. Photo by Laurent Lairys/ABACAPRESS.COM Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xCoustxLaurent/ABACAx

Aryna Sabalenka:

Aryna Sabalenka isn’t just dominating the courts, she’s also cashing in big time. According to Forbes, the Belarusian powerhouse boasts a net worth of $18.7 million as of latest reports. Her on-court brilliance has brought in $34,643,238 in prize money till now, per the WTA. Through May 23, Sabalenka leads all players in earnings this season with $4.54 million in tournament winnings alone. Though she fell short in the AO final, titles at the Miami Open and Madrid Open, each netting her over $1 million, have kept her atop the money list.

But the real game-changer lies beyond the baseline. Forbes reports Sabalenka rakes in $9 million annually from endorsements, aligning with elite brands like Nike, Master & Dynamic, Wilson, and Whoop. She’s also inked partnerships with Leaf Trading Cards, Maestro Dobel Tequila, and Audemars Piguet. Her portfolio includes forward-thinking investments in ‘Beekeeper’s Naturals’ and ‘Olipop soda’, while she also champions Oakberry, an Açaí brand. On and off the court, Sabalenka is crafting a legacy of power, precision, and profit.

Coco Gauff

On the other hand, Coco Gauff is not just a rising star, she’s already shining at the summit. With $24.3 million in career prize money (WTA), Gauff ranks 18th on the all-time earnings list among female tennis players. Add her booming endorsements, and Celebrity Net Worth pegs her total wealth at a staggering $35 million. In fact, Forbes crowned her the highest-paid female athlete of last year. She’s pulled in $2.7 million in prize money this year alone, a number that could skyrocket if she conquers Roland-Garros.

Even off the court, Gauff is a marketing juggernaut. Her partnerships read like a who’s who of elite global brands: New Balance, Head, Rolex, Barilla, Bose, UPS, and American Eagle Outfitters. She’s also inked deals with Carol’s Daughter, Naked Juice, and Fanatics. And this year she also teamed up with fashion powerhouse Miu Miu and New Balance for a sleek capsule collection. Gauff’s blend of grit, grace, and global appeal makes her a generational icon, both in the arena and in the boardroom.

And what about the French Open? Well, the Roland Garros boasts one of the richest prize pools on the tennis calendar. The singles champion will pocket $2.9 million, while the runner-up takes home $1.5 million! However, the 21-year-old once highlighted her perspective on the prize money distribution in Tennis and what she thinks needs to be changed.

Coco Gauff opened up about Tennis Remuneration structure for players

Back in April 2025, prior to the opening round match at the Madrid Open, Gauff shared her thoughts on prize money distribution. She stated, “The economic distribution in tennis is nowhere near that of other sports. Only the top players like us can benefit, not those lower down. This doesn’t happen in other sports.”

The 2023 U.S. Open champion further added, “We are privileged to be at the top of tennis and able to demand changes, which is why we sent the letter and hope to have a meeting soon. We are very aware that we are elite athletes and have the privilege of making a lot of money very easily.”

Gauff further expressed her grattude for Billie jean King and added, “As a female elite athlete, I also see other sports where they do not have as many privileges. We have to thank Billie Jean King for what she did for our sport.”

via Imago Image Credits: WTA/Instagram

Now, if Gauff clinches the French Open title against Aryna Sabalenka, she’ll take home the prize money of $2.9 million. True to form, Coco reflected with poise after sealing her spot in the final. She knows what lies ahead: a rematch with the world’s best. “I think the past experience that I’ve played her, we had some up-and-down matches, we had some that I won straight sets and her vice versa. Anything can happen on Saturday. But I’m looking forward to it, and glad to be going up against a world No.1 too.” she said, eyes locked on the prize.

With the coveted “Coupe Suzanne Lenglen” within reach and history waiting in the wings, the final dance begins. One question lingers in the Paris air: Who will rise to claim glory?