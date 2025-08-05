Coco Gauff Win Behind Her, Canadian Prodigy Issues Bold Message After Historic Breakthrough

“This is a very special experience for me and I don’t even know right now.” Teenage sensation Victoria Mboko was on cloud nine after she beat the 2025 French Open queen Coco Gauff and entered her maiden quarterfinal in Montreal. And guess what? The 18-year-old is not done yet. After besting the American in her previous encounter, she just ousted yet another formidable opponent to create history at the Canadian Open.

Mboko ousted Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the last eight round in Montreal on Monday night. On the Centre Court, home fans were cheering for their young rising star, and she didn’t disappoint. In just an hour and 17 minutes, Mboko wrapped up the fight with a 6-4, 6-2 victory against the Spanish WTA pro. And with that, she’s become the first Canadian woman to enter the last four of the Canadian Open held in Montreal in the Open Era, according to OptaAce.

During their on-court chat after the match, when the interviewer pointed out that it’s not over for her, she couldn’t help but agree. “I know it’s not over, you know. I am so excited to be in the semifinal here. And I wanna thank everyone for your support. It’s been unreal.” Well, it seems her intentions are clear. Mboko may start eyeing that trophy now, given her dominating run in the last few days.

And she is in no mood to spend too much time on the court. She’s simply flaunting her destructive form out there. Against Gauff, she ended the battle in just one hour and two minutes. And now against Bouzas, too, she only took 15 minutes extra. Her focused approach in Montreal has been commendable to say the least.

Plus, the crowd has been one of the most important factors in her invincible run at the WTA 1000 tournament. She can’t thank the home fans enough. “It’s super important for me; it’s been helping me so much. The crowd—it’s been amazing. I never had so many people cheer for me too, so that’s a bonus of playing at home, you know,” she said after beating Coco Gauff.

Apart from impressing waves of fans, Mboko is on a hot streak of creating new records as well. Her latest win over Bouzas was no exception.

Victoria Mboko continues to accomplish huge milestones in Montreal

After defeating her Spanish opponent on Monday night, Victoria Mboko has become the fourth-youngest semi-finalist, aged 18 years and 336 days, at the Canadian Open since 2000. But that’s not it. Mboko has also become the third wildcard in the history of the event, in the Open Era, to enter the semis. Before her, Monica Seles achieved this feat in 1995, followed by Simona Halep in 2015.

However, Mboko’s journey is only going to get tougher now in Montreal. To reach her maiden WTA 1000 final, she will have to overcome the challenge of Elena Rybakina. The latter just entered her second semifinal at the Canadian Open, with her opponent Marta Kostyuk retiring midway due to a wrist injury. At that moment, Rybakina was leading 6-1, 2-1. What’s more? She might just have an edge over Mboko, too.

Their only meeting took place last month during the Citi Open in Washington D.C. Rybakina emerged victorious in that R16 face-off, winning with a score line of 6-3, 7-5. It was just weeks ago, and thus, she will obviously feel confident going up against the Canadian once again. But the latter is no slouch, and she’s improved a lot since the Citi Open. If she manages to beat Rybakina and enter the final in Montreal, she would become the second Canadian woman to do so after compatriot Bianca Andreescu’s title run in 2019.

