Coco Gauff’s Biggest Wimbledon Hurdle Detailed as She Targets 9-Year-Old American Drought

“I just didn’t take care of my serve, so that was the biggest difference.” Coco Gauff’s been amazing throughout the last one year. She reached the second spot in the rankings, clinched the WTA Finals trophy in Riyadh, and helped her country win the United Cup title earlier this season, and then, finally, completed her French Open dream a few days back at Court Philippe-Chatrier. But despite constant success, she’s failed to keep one thing intact. Her on-court consistency. Especially when it comes to landing perfect serves. The situation has now reached to a point that could end her chances of winning Wimbledon. The next major challenge on grass going forward this season.

Let’s take a deeper look at why the double-fault situation can break the two-time slam champion’s hopes at the All England Club.

Coco Gauff’s double-fault struggles fail to cease

In the last one year, Coco Gauff‘s witnessed a huge problem in her serve. While it seemed she had fixed it during the WTA Finals in November, that wasn’t the case at all. For the uninitiated, she was the player with the highest number of double faults in 2024 season. At 430, she topped the list while failing to impress mostly with her first serves.

The concerning part is that she committed an average of 6.0 double faults per match, in 2024, in 71 matches as reported by Tennis365 back in November. And now in 2025, in the first half alone, Gauff has committed 234 double faults. Here’s what her double fault count looks like for the last three seasons to have an overview:

Year Double Faults Committed 2023 219 2024 430 2025 234

Although she emerged triumphant at the French Open, she still ended up committing 38 double faults. In 2025, similar to last season, she currently leads the list of WTA players with the most double faults.

That’s alarming, especially going into the Wimbledon where she’s already struggled to make deep runs in the past. Plus, she also shoulders the burden of breaking a 9-year-old drought. Inevitably, it connects to her idol and 23-time slam winner Serena Williams.

Hopes are high to end the 9-year-drought

Serena Williams was the last American player to lift the trophy at the All England Club. Back in 2016’s final, she defeated Germany’s Angelique Kerber with a score line of 7-5, 6-3 to win her seventh overall Wimbledon title.

Speaking of Gauff, she made her event debut at the grass slam in 2019. However, she’s failed to create a lasting impact so far. Unlike other slams, where she’s won on clay and hard court (Roland Garros and US Open), she’s yet to even go beyond the fourth round at the All England Club. Last season, compatriot Emma Navarro bested her in the fourth round in straight sets (6-4, 6-3). After the defeat, Gauff said, “Obviously I wish I could serve better,” reported the Tennis Channel in July 2024.

Reflecting on her double fault woes, she added, “I think if I would have did that, it would have been a different story for me in the match. I just didn’t take care of my serve, so that was the biggest difference.” In this match, Gauff committed 3 double faults on her serves. On the other hand, Navarro had none.

Tennis experts on Coco Gauff’s unsolved double fault problem

Serena Williams’ childhood coach Rick Macci said last month that “Coco and her second serve can be fixed in less than one hour.” And that it can be done with the help of a biomechanics trainer. His reaction came after she ended up with 42 double faults at the Italian Open ahead of the French Open. In the final, she lost against local favorite Jasmine Paolini.

Moreover, former great Jimmy Connor thinks “the coaches and those around her would be straightforward enough to say, ‘Listen, this is where you are playing like this and look at what would happen if you wouldn’t do that, which is (why you) make so many errors and make your opponent earn it a little bit more, as opposed to giving too many free points away.'”

The 2003 US Open winner Andy Roddick believes that the double fault issue can be resolved. But how? “I think it’s just a matter of training that mentality, you kinda have to hit the bottom of the ball a little bit, or at least have the mentality to create speed and margin by kind of rolling over from the bottom.”

Currently, Gauff is gearing up to deliver a solid performance on grass in Berlin this week. She will kick off her campaign against China’s Xinyu Wang. Do you think the American will tone down her double fault count in this event to show positive signs going into the Wimbledon? Let us know in the comments below.