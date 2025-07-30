Coco Gauff’s Brother Turns Heads Minutes Before Her Canadian Open Appearance

Growing up with siblings is a wild ride, your best friends and fiercest rivals all rolled into one. For American tennis sensation Coco Gauff, that chaotic love runs deep with her younger brothers, Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff. Sure, she’s a Grand Slam champion, but at home, she’s just their big sister. Even Coco admits, “It’s tough keeping in touch, especially with my brothers in general,” as their schedules pull them in every direction. Yet when they do reunite, it’s all laughs, noise, and chaos, in the best way. While Coco kicks off her hard-court grind at the Montreal Open, Codey’s lighting up the diamond, chasing his own dream in baseball with fire in his eyes.

Just a couple of hours ago, Codey Gauff lit up his IG stories, dropping a wave of cool with Kendrick Lamar’s Wacced Out Murals playing in the background. The young Gauff didn’t stop there, he followed it up with a carousel of images, giving fans a raw glimpse into his electric summer grind. The post came with a sleek caption, “summer ball 🖤,” and the visuals were just as powerful. Codey, locked in, helmet in hand, ready for battle.

From every angle, the post screamed grit and glory. One frame captured him mid-run, his stride slicing through the diamond. Another froze the moment as he hammered the ball with laser focus. There was even a candid shot of him sitting awkwardly on the field, perhaps after a dive, maybe a moment of reflection. A few images later, he’s storming the baseline, again teeing off on a pitch, and yes, even childhood throwbacks were sprinkled in, proof of the journey and how far he’s come.

For those not in the know, Codey Gauff isn’t just Coco’s little brother; he’s a serious baller in his own right. Earlier this year, in January, the 17-year-old made waves when he committed to the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball squad. It wasn’t just a step; it was a leap toward greatness. And recognition followed fast; he earned an invite to the DREAM Series, hosted by MLB and USA Baseball. A badge of honor in the making.

The pride runs deep in the Gauff household. Even his mom, Candi, finds herself surprised time and again by her son’s fire. That spark hasn’t gone unnoticed by big sis Coco either. Just last month, on June 26, the WTA star shared a story on her Instagram that had fans buzzing. The clip? Codey, a right-handed switch-hitter for Mizzou, launched a monstrous hit, one that flew right out of the park. Coco’s reaction? Raw, real, and proud: “Codey mf gauff 😤 @codeygauff.”

As for mom? Candi was over the moon. Watching her son grind and shine on the field, she couldn’t help but beam with joy. She shared her own message on Instagram, writing, “@codeygauff ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for you!!! Keep grinding! Switch hitting catcher. Let’s go!” That’s more than support, it’s a full-on anthem of belief.

While Codey is stealing scenes and breaking fences, Coco’s got her own mountain to climb. The reigning French Open champion gears up for a major clash at the Montreal Open, kicking off her North American hardcourt campaign against the ever-dangerous Danielle Collins. Both Gauffs are chasing greatness, just in different arenas, with fire in their hearts and their family’s pride stitched into every move.

Coco Gauff opens up on her participation in Montreal

Coco Gauff has already clocked in 41 matches this season, with an impressive 31 wins under her belt. But that relentless grind came at a cost. The 2025 Citi Open in Washington had to take a backseat, as the young star withdrew her name from the event. Instead, Gauff set her sights on a much-needed reset. Now, she’s ready to roar back into action at the 2025 National Bank Open in Montreal, recharged and refocused.

Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference, Gauff opened up about her decision to skip Washington. “Yeah, it was nice to actually have some time in between. That’s why I didn’t play D.C., because I wanted to just have a real training block, which I hadn’t had in a while, just because of how our schedule is.” The honesty in her words reflected an athlete who knows the importance of pacing herself for the long haul.

With the spotlight back on her, Gauff is eager to make her mark in Montreal. “I’m happy to be back here. I like this tournament a lot and would love to do great here one of these years.” This week also marks her return to hard courts for the first time since March, making it a vital stepping stone in her North American campaign.

For Gauff, Montreal is more than just a tour stop; it feels like home. The warmth of the crowd, the energy of the city, and the familiarity of being close to her roots all play their part. “One of the reasons is that it is a WTA 1000, and it is mandatory to play them (laughs). Seriously, it’s a great tournament, so I try not to miss any of these.”

Last year, Gauff’s run was cut short by Diana Shnaider in the Round of 16. But this time, the stakes are higher, and her hunger is deeper. Can she flip the script and conquer Montreal?