Coco Gauff’s Brutal French Open Scar Pushes Aryna Sabalenka into Cheeky Superstition

There’s a method to the madness in tennis. Take Rafael Nadal, for instance; every time he takes the court, his drink bottles are arranged with near-sacred precision. Energy drink in front, water bottle behind, both labels facing the court like tiny totems. It’s his version of tennis feng shui. From bouncing the ball a certain number of times before a serve, to eating the same pre-match meal, or even booking the same hotel every year, superstitions run deep on tour. But Aryna Sabalenka? She might just have the most stylish one of all.

After a heartbreaking loss in the French Open final, where she coughed up 70 unforced errors against just 30 winners and lost to Coco Gauff 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4, Sabalenka is back with a bang in Berlin. She’s serving fire, hitting clean, and pulling off dramatic escapes that only a World No. 1 can.

Her most recent Houdini act came in the quarterfinals of the Berlin Open, where she faced Elena Rybakina. Down 6-2 in the final-set tiebreak against the 2022 Wimbledon champ, things looked bleak. But Sabalenka didn’t flinch. Instead, she reeled off six straight points, saved four match points, and sealed a 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-6(6) victory to reach her eighth semifinal of the season.

So what’s behind this incredible resurgence? Earrings gifted by her best friend and fellow tennis player, Paula Badosa. Yes, really.

After the match, Aryna Sabalenka shared, “You know what, I got them actually at the French Open, I think on the second week, and I was like, girl, I’m not going to wear it, I just got kind of superstitious on this thing. I was like, I’m just going to keep mine, and after I promise, I’m going to wear it. You know what, I probably should have just worn them. They definitely bring me luck. Why would you ask this? Maybe I would win Roland Garros because of these earrings.”

She did find herself in a bit of a dilemma later, though. Should she wear these “Team Paula” earrings at Wimbledon too, or go with another cute pair from her collection? In the end, with a little help from the media and some unofficial polling, the verdict was clear, stick with the lucky charms. Team Paula all the way.