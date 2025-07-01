Coco Gauff’s Channel Slam Dreams Shattered as Serena Williams Glory Still Untouched at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon dream comes crashing down! Bursting into the spotlight at just 15 by stunning five-time champion Venus Williams in 2019 as a qualifier, Gauff had struggled to get past the fourth round since reaching it in 2019, 2021, and 2024. She showed promise on every surface and arrived at SW19 fresh off her French Open win, with tennis legends like Chris Evert and Tim Henman backing her for another Grand Slam this year. Many had hoped she’d recreate Serena’s “Channel Slam” this year, but Dayana Yastremska proved a tougher opponent.

On Tuesday, the No. 2 seed faced a shocking straight-sets defeat to the Ukrainian. Though Coco fought hard, returning well and leveling the first set, Yastremska’s strong serve and clutch play edged her out in the tiebreak. The 21-year-old American couldn’t keep pace, falling 6-7, 1-6. Yikes!

Yastremska delivered a masterclass, winning 13 games to 7. Coco Gauff struggled with nine double faults compared to Yastremska’s two. The Ukrainian’s first serve accuracy (62%) and a powerful second serve win rate (68%) kept her in control. She converted four of six break points, while Gauff managed just one. Yastremska outscored her 64 to 52, showing consistency and clutch play at its best.

This also means Serena Williams remains the last and only American WTA player to win Wimbledon in the 21st century! With an astonishing seven singles titles at the All England Club, she’s tied with Steffi Graf for the second-most in the Open Era, trailing only Martina Navratilova.

Serena’s dominance didn’t stop there. In doubles, she and sister Venus formed an undefeated Grand Slam final team, capturing six Wimbledon women’s doubles crowns. She also claimed a mixed doubles title in 1998, showcasing her all-court prowess. Altogether, Serena’s Wimbledon trophy cabinet boasts an incredible 14 titles.

The women’s draw at Wimbledon saw some shocking early exits, with the No. 2 seed joining a growing list of top players bowing out in the first round. Among them were No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 9 seed Paula Badosa, both falling surprisingly early. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff’s grass-court record now stands at 24 wins and 12 losses.

Not to mention, this early Wimbledon exit followed a disappointing first-round loss at the Berlin Open, where Gauff fell 6-3, 6-3 to qualifier Xinyu Wang. Despite a bye into round two, Coco’s serve faltered with seven double faults and just 38% first-serve accuracy. Struggling to find the rhythm that brought her French Open glory, she couldn’t make the smooth transition to grass.