Coco Gauff’s Clay Court Warning Sends Shockwaves as Ex-WTA Pro Sounds Alarm for Madison Keys at French Open

“I do think I am a good player on clay,” a determined Coco Gauff said back in March, upon turning 21, while hoping to change her fortunes at the Roland Garros this year. And she knows she’s got the potential to do that. After all, she’s been a Junior champion (2018) on the Parisian clay. And who can forget her journey to the summit clash back in 2022 at the French Open? Iga Swiatek broke her slam dream back then but Gauff’s urge to keep getting better on clay at this very slam has only grown. The proof of it was her performance last season, shining again with a semifinal run. So can one assume she’s ready to conquer Paris this time?

While it may seem difficult with Swiatek still in the mix, one thing is pretty much clear. Gauff’s become smooth on clay now. And it’s getting tougher to stop her on this surface every season. A former WTA pro thinks likewise, and guess what? She’s now issued a warning for Gauff’s upcoming opponent at the Roland Garros, compatriot Madison Keys, while citing valid reasons.

In an episode of the Tennis Channel Live podcast, dated June 3, Tracy Austin expressed an honest take on the clash between Gauff and Keys. While giving an advise to the latter, indirectly, she said, “I’m thinking that anybody who’s going to beat Coco is going to have to play a very high quality match for two out of the three sets, not just one set because Coco is such a good competitor now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Emphasizing Gauff’s increased dominance on clay, she added, “I’m also wondering whether Clay might eventually be her best surface because of her mobility, because she’s so quick out of the corners and can extend points and now she has the ability to also hit through the clay. It’s going to be awfully tough to beat Coco Gauff.”

via Imago 250601 — PARIS, June 1, 2025 — Coco Gauff reacts after winning the women s singles 3rd round match between Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic and Coco Gauff of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros, Paris, France, May 31, 2025. SPFRANCE-PARIS-TENNIS-FRENCH OPEN-WOMEN S SINGLES LixJing PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Concluding her remarks, Austin backed the 21-year-old ahead of the quarterfinal showdown against the 2025 Australian Open champion. “You’re going to have to play extremely well, very aggressive for an extended period and Coco is looking very good and kind of comfortable on this surface. Love it.” Well, the ex-pro’s overall analysis isn’t wrong here. Just look at Gauff’ recent performance on clay from last one month. She’s been a different player completely.

Coco Gauff witnesses resurgence in 2025 season, thanks to clay

Prior to last one month, Coco Gauff was struggling to be consistent. She couldn’t even clear the first round clashes in back-to-back WTA appearances. After making it to the quarterfinal of the Australian Open, her form took a hit. For example in Doha, Dubai, Indian Wells, and Miami, the 2023 US Open champion was unable to make deep runs, let alone reach the semis or summit clashes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But once she got on to the clay surface, the results changed instantly. In April, she went to Stuttgart where she seemed more comfortable overall. Eventually, she was able to enter the quarterfinal before losing to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini. This tournament seemingly unlocked her potential to do well on clay moving forward.

In her next two events in Madrid and Rome, the World No.2 succeeded in reaching the final battle. Yes, she lost against Aryna Sabalenka and Paolini, but that was an afterthought. What mattered was her return to form on a surface she’s started embracing lately. Even she has admitted that clay is where she moves a lot better than other surfaces.

After earning the quarterfinal ticket in Paris, following a dominant win over Ekaterina Alexandrova (6-0, 7-5), she confessed, “I move well on clay, I’m comfortable with sliding and moving on the surface, this is the most physical surface and I do well in that department.” reported The Guardian on June 2. What are your thoughts on Gauff’s performance on clay? Will she make it to her second straight semifinal at the French Open with a victory over compatriot Keys? Let us know in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“>