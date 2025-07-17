Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Issued Harsh Response as Expert Defends Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon Glory

57 minutes. That’s all it took for Iga Swiatek to achieve the unexpected – her maiden Wimbledon title on grass. To a true Swiatek fan, it felt like a statement she was giving to her critics – those who raised questions over her consistency following endless setbacks this season in Melbourne and then on her favorite Parisian clay last month. But the former World No.1 simply let her racket do the talking. Even before the packed crowd settled in on their seats, Swiatek finished the summit clash with a double bagel (6-0, 6-0) against America’s Amanda Anisimova. Only one word – brutal annihilation. Right? Well, one former ATP pro had a different take on the Pole’s Wimbledon victory as he recently put big question marks on her skills. Guess what? He’s now receiving heavy criticism for his words.

So Brad Gilbert, who coached Coco Gauff from August 2023 to September 2024, had an interesting take on Swiatek’s final victory to begin with. On X, he initially came up with a stat and wrote, “crazy Iga Pop tourney stat, the highest ranked player she has played this @Wimbledon Samsonova at 19 AA is ranked 12, not sure when last time someone won a slam without facing a top 10 player @tennistweetscom @SharkoTennis,” But wait, he didn’t stop there. Gilbert later came up with another update. Sympathizing with Swiatek’s opponent Amanda Anisimova, who struggled to win a single game in the final, he wrote, “That’s a very sad day for tennis on center court @Wimbledon. Got to feel for AA. Last time that happened 1988 @rolandgarros, final was like 35 mins Graf vs Zverev.”

Now, his original take itself is quite inaccurate. Before Swiatek, just four years ago, British star Emma Raducanu also ended up winning the US Open without facing any top 10 player. The highest-ranked WTA pro she faced was Belinda Bencic. Days after Gilbert’s doubting reactions over the Pole, a notable expert has now come up with a strong and harsh response. Andrzej Person, an expert at Polish media outlet Polsat Sport, didn’t take Gilbert’s words lightly. While he didn’t take his name, the reference was obvious. “We’ve reached a time where losers can slander great stars with impunity. The idea that Iga had an easy bracket is nonsense.” reported Sport.pl on July 17.

Continuing with his fitting reply, Person clarified, “Firstly, it wasn’t easy, and secondly, Anisimova, whom she defeated in the final, knocked Sabalenka out. (…) Why spoil the celebration when this is an extraordinary success, one of the greatest in the history of Polish sports?”

Unsurprisingly, Person isn’t the only who has condemned Gilbert’s words (indirectly). Even one of Swiatek’s own team members had a fitting response to Gauff’s former trainer.

Iga Swiatek’s physiotherapist responds to Gilbert’s comments on Wimbledon win

Few days back Maciej Ryszczuk, Iga Swiatek’s physiotherapist, didn’t hold back in dismissing doubts over the Pole’s effortless win on the Centre Court. Firing back at Gilbert’s remarks, he called them “so low that even you can feel the bottom” while urging him to “do your research better.”

Later, Gilbert did share a response to growing backlash on his jabs. Trying to keep the atmosphere lighthearted, he just wrote, “Everyone take a freaking chill pill, it’s Twitter oouch on sensitivity.”

Coming back to Swiatek’s historic Wimbledon triumph, she’s still not able to believe that it has become a reality. Even after snatching the Venus Rosewater Dish following her 57-minute grass domination, the six-time slam queen was in awe. “Being Wimbledon champion sounds amazing and pretty surreal. I’m appreciating every minute. I’m proud of myself because who would have expected that?” she commented last week, as reported by Wimbledon’s website on July 12.

Prior to this season, her best record at the All England Club was reaching the quarterfinal. But look at her now – she’s finally ‘touched grass’ and how! After Monica Seles in 1992, Swiatek’s also the first woman to win her first six major finals. Going forward, she would like to continue the winning streak at the US Open next month. Do you think she will be able to replicate her unparalleled Wimbledon form at the Flushing Meadows too? Let us know in the comments below.