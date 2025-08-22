Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Issues First Response After Shocking Split Before US Open

Coco Gauff has played around 47 matches this season, but surprisingly, she has committed 320 doubles faults so far. At the Canadian Open, we saw her commit 42 doubles faults, and guess what? 23 of those came in a single match (R64 against Danielle Collins)! If we take a look at her performance in the Cincinnati Open, although she kept it tidy in her first two matches, Gauff committed 16 double faults in her QF match against Jasmine Paolini. These staggering numbers have made Gauff one of the most error-prone servers on Tour.

A few weeks ago, while addressing these issues in an interview with Tennis 365, Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rick Macci expressed her interest in working with Gauff. He said, “This has to be science-based, and it has to be done from a biomechanical point of view.” Having said that, Macci also mentioned that he would work closely with Dr. Brian Gorden, who has a PhD in Biomechanics, and look to modify Coco Gauff’s technique. According to Macci, Gauff’s serving woes can be fixed in an hour. Recently, as per ESPN’s reports, Gauff parted ways with her coach Matthew Daly and brought in biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMilan to her team. According to several reports, MacMilan will be working alongside her longtime coach, Jean-Christophe Faurel.

Although, Coco Gauff didn’t release a public statement, in a recent interaction with renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg on Bounces, Matt Daly confirmed that the decision had happened “recently”. However, when asked to share his thoughts on this split, he added, “Only have good things to say about Coco, enjoyed working with her.”

