Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Makes Unexpected Request as Victoria Mboko Creates History in Montreal

Victoria Mboko’s dream run continues in Montreal! The 18-year-old Canadian had previously stunned everyone by defeating the two-time Grand Slam winner, Coco Gauff, in the R16 of the Canadian Open. Following her first Top 10 win of her life, the youngster was seen in complete disbelief, covering her face with her hands before going towards the net to hug the world number 2. After securing one of the biggest wins in her career, Mboko described beating Gauff as “a special experience”. But having said that, she also made it clear that she has no intentions of taking her foot off the gas pedal!

“You play a tournament because you want to win it,” said the Canadian. Following that impressive victory against Coco Gauff, she secured a spot in the SF of this tournament by defeating Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the QF by 6-4,6-2. Reaching her first-ever WTA 1000 SF at the age of 18 in her home tournament was extremely special for this teenager. But that’s not all! She has now also defeated the 2022 Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina, in the SF match by 1-6,7-5,7-6(4). This was her third victory over a Grand Slam winner (after beating Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff in previous rounds) in this tournament. Mboko is the first Canadian to do this in a single WTA event in the Open Era. Sky is the limit for this teenager!

Victoria Mboko was ranked outside of the top 300 at the start of this year, and now she has reached the final of a WTA 1000 event for the very first time in her career. Reacting to her incredible triumph over Rybakina, Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert shared a tweet saying, “What a great effort from Mboko taking out Ryba and the crowd was absolutely 💯 rocking she definitely 👍 is need of of nickname.” With this victory, Mboko has now become the youngest Canadian woman in the Open Era to reach the final of the Canadian Open.