Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Tips Elena Rybakina for US Open Glory in a Bold Statement

Elena Rybakina really impressed everyone at the 2025 US Open, taking down Emma Raducanu with a score of 6-1, 6-2 in a third-round match that wrapped up in just 62 minutes. The ninth-seeded player from Kazakhstan, famous for her strong serve and bold baseline game, took control right from the beginning. She broke Raducanu’s serve early on and kept up the pressure all match long. And this caught a lot of attention in the tennis world, including Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert.

Indeed, Rybakina’s victory was a big deal as it was her first time making it to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows after seven tries in the main draw. Raducanu, who took home the US Open title in 2021, had a tough time dealing with Rybakina’s sharp precision and strong power. This was especially evident on first-serve points, where Rybakina managed to win a remarkable 83% of her serves.

The match really showcased Rybakina’s amazing form. Rybakina showed her strength in the match, especially since she didn’t face a single break point. It just highlights how focused and efficient she was out there. After that impressive win, Coco Gauff’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, hopped on X to give a shoutout to Rybakina’s performance. He said, “Ryba playing very good 👍 ball all over Raducando, she announced herself has one ☝️ of top favs moving forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Gilbert’s endorsement really means a lot, especially since he’s coached Grand Slam champions like Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick. Plus, he helped Coco Gauff win her 2023 US Open title, which adds to his credibility. His comments recognize Rybakina’s impressive skills and highlight her as a strong competitor for the US Open title and upcoming tournaments.

Gilbert’s support is particularly noteworthy amid the coaching changes in women’s tennis, including his own split with Gauff after a series of disappointing results. He really sees Rybakina’s potential, highlighting how she’s managed to bounce back and succeed even with the coaching drama from earlier this year, like the suspension of her longtime coach, Stefano Vukov.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Rybakina is moving on to take on either Jasmine Paolini or Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round, and her performance has definitely made a statement to the rest of the competitors. With support from experienced names like Brad Gilbert and a game that’s always improving, she’s set to make a strong impact in New York and further, solidifying her spot among the top players in women’s tennis. This expression of gratitude isn’t something Guaff’s former coach just came up with. He’s been pretty active on tennis social media and even praised a new tennis prodigy once.

Coco Gauff’s former coach showered positivity

Recently, American tennis teen sensation Darwin Blanch scored an awesome win at the USTA National Boys’ 18s Championships in Kalamazoo, beating Jack Satterfield in the final. How cool is that? He snagged a coveted wildcard spot in the main draw of the 2025 US Open with this victory. On top of all that, Blanch qualified for his first ATP 250 tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, showing that he’s ready to take on the competition at the professional level.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brad Gilbert, who used to coach Coco Gauff, is one of those who’s paying close attention. Gilbert hopped on social media to give a shoutout to Blanch, saying, “Very good effort from 17 year old Darwin Blanch to qualify for 1st time @atptour event in Winston-Salem; he just won Kalamazoo to get WC @usopen looking 👀 forward to watching this young lefty play in NYC😎👍💪👊”

Blanch’s growth really resonates with the whole feel of American men’s tennis. Players like Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are already making waves at Grand Slam tournaments, and Blanch’s rise just adds to the excitement for the next generation of U.S. contenders.