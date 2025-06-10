Coco Gauff’s Father Reveals Michelle Obama’s Priceless Gift to the French Open Champion

Coco Gauff is on top of the world again. After a dramatic, come-from-behind win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open final, the 21-year-old American now holds two Grand Slam titles. Her latest, a 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4 victory in the sweltering conditions of Roland-Garros, cemented her status as one of the sport’s brightest stars. The win mirrors her 2023 US Open triumph, also against Sabalenka, reinforcing her dominance against the very best. But while Gauff continues to climb the tennis mountain, her off-court game is proving just as elite. But what’s the secret?

Last year, Gauff was named the most marketable athlete in the world. And she’s living up to that title in every way possible. According to Forbes, she raked in a jaw-dropping $34.4 million in 2024 alone. That figure includes $9.4 million from on-court success, powered by deep tournament runs and record prize money at the WTA Finals in Riyadh. The remaining $25 million? That came from an ever-expanding roster of sponsorships.

It’s the third-highest earning year ever for a female athlete, with only Naomi Osaka’s $57.3 million and Serena Williams’ $45.9 million in 2021 sitting above her. That’s elite company. Coco Gauff now walks in the footsteps of her idols, but she’s doing it with her own style and her own team steering the ship.

Among the new additions to her partner lineup in 2024 were Carol’s Daughter, Fanatics, and Naked Juice. These joined established names like New Balance, Head, Bose, and American Eagle. It’s a portfolio packed with household brands that reach far beyond the tennis court.

So what’s the secret to Gauff’s carefully crafted image and booming brand? Her father, Corey Gauff, recently peeled back the curtain in an interview with ‘Tennis Channel,’ explaining how their approach has evolved. “I think early on, it was, you know, Coco and really her mom and I kind of making those decisions for her. Now that she’s maturing and been through this cycle before, we kind of lay it out and give her a limited scenario, try to minimize the choices. Say, ‘Okay, would you want to do this or not? Why it’s important or why it’s not important.”

via Imago June 8, 2025, Paris, Celestynow, France: COCO GAUFF of USA with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy after winning women s singles of French Open 2025 at Roland Garros in Paris. Place de la Concorde in Paris. Paris France – ZUMAc278 20250608_zsp_c278_035 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

That family-led decision-making has helped Gauff navigate the spotlight with grace. But the game-changer came from a chance meeting with an American icon.

He continued, “But I think, you know, she had the opportunity—she was blessed—to meet Michelle Obama. And she’s a very kind lady. And the thing that she gave Coco, and gave her permission, said, ‘I’m going to give you permission to tell people no, including me. Because sometimes no is yes. And you have to protect your own mental health and your own well-being. And people—they’ll get over it. But you can’t say yes to everything, because you can’t be everything to everybody.”

That advice struck a chord. The Gauff camp now makes decisions that prioritize balance over burnout. Corey emphasized that while money matters, chasing every opportunity is a fast track to fatigue. He said, “You say no a lot. And while money is important, as you know, an important part of the sport, if you’re chasing that, then your career it’s going to shorten. You’re going to wear yourself out. Because you can always do something to make money.”

The Gauffs also take pride in selecting sponsors who allow Coco to grow at her own pace. The former collegiate athlete said, “We try to make sure we choose the right partners. We’ve got great partners, like New Balance, like Rolex. They don’t overwhelm them. When she was much younger, in the teenage years, they didn’t try to overwhelm and try to make her more mature than she really was and let her be a kid.”

On top of her business savvy, Gauff has embraced the weight of representing her country and her culture on the world stage.

Coco Gauff takes pride in representing the USA on the world stage

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Coco Gauff took on another big role: being the youngest flag bearer for Team USA.

With two Grand Slam titles and a rocket-fueled brand, Gauff is now part of a rare group of American women to win multiple majors since 2000. Serena Williams was the last to do it, starting with her second Slam at the 2002 French Open. Gauff now joins a list that includes Serena’s sister Venus Williams, Lindsay Davenport, and Jennifer Capriati.

“Obviously there’s a lot going on in our country right now with things … like, everything, yeah. I’m sure you guys know,” said the American tennis star during an interview. “But just to be able to be a representation of that and a representation of, I guess, people that look like me in America who maybe don’t feel as supported during this time period … just being that reflection of hope and light for those people.”

At just 21, Gauff already has more than most athletes could hope for in a lifetime, and she’s just getting started.

She’s mastered the art of saying no, and in doing so, she’s made space for everything that truly matters. What do you think Coco Gauff’s next chapter will look like? Let us know in the comments below!