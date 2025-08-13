Coco Gauff’s Grandmother Delivers Cheeky Reminder As Family’s Legacy Comes Full Circle

Coco Gauff has risen to dazzling heights, hailed as the next great American tennis hope after the legendary Serena Williams. From her 2023 US Open triumph to chasing glory at the French Open, she has become the beacon of a new WTA era. Yet, through every victory and milestone, whether launching her latest New Balance shoes or celebrating hard-earned wins, one constant stands behind her: her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom. As the saying goes, “A grandmother is both a sword and a shield,” and for Coco, Yvonne embodies that perfectly. But in true cheeky fashion, her grandmother recently reminded her she might still be second in popularity to her.

On July 20th, a special moment unfolded when Haitian-American artist Harold Caudio, celebrated for his mesmerizing portraits of icons like Bob Marley, Beyoncé, Janet Jackson, and Will Smith made entirely of Skittles, unveiled his latest masterpiece. This time, the candy canvas captured tennis sensation and hometown hero Coco Gauff.

The reveal took place in front of Coco’s mother, Candi Gauff, and her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom. While the artwork itself was breathtaking, it was Yvonne’s heartfelt words and signature humor that stole the spotlight when Caudio recently shared the video on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I want to point out that my very first year that I taught in Delray Beach was upstairs. In 1968, I taught fourth grade, which was my very first year, and they were supposed to tear down the school. I moved to Pine Grove and look at what has happened all those years. So, talk about a full circle moment,” she recalled, before landing a playful punchline. “I always tell Coco I was famous before she was.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇭🇹 (@haroldcaudio) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

And truth be told, she wasn’t wrong. Long before Coco’s name lit up stadiums and headlines, Yvonne Lee Odom was making history in her own right. In 1961, at just 15, she became the first Black student to integrate Seacrest High School in Delray Beach, Florida. At the very age Coco turned pro, Yvonne was breaking through the unyielding walls of segregation. She had been a popular and driven student at the all-Black Carver High, captain of the basketball team, and a homecoming court member when she was handed a daunting, history-defining assignment: to step alone into an all-white school.

She faced wary stares, prejudice, and the heavy weight of expectation, yet she endured. By the time she graduated in 1964, four other Black students had joined her at Seacrest. She went on to earn a degree in elementary education from Florida Atlantic University, followed by a master’s in reading from Nova University.

For decades, she taught math at Carver Middle School, married her high-school sweetheart Eddie Odom Jr., and raised a family rooted in education and community service. With her husband, she founded the Delray Beach American Little League, opening the game to children in mostly Black neighborhoods excluded from other leagues.

Her courage was not just about crossing a school threshold; it was about reshaping the future for those who would follow. Coco herself has spoken of learning from her grandmother’s journey, telling the Miami Herald in 2020, “I learned a lot about her stories.” Yvonne, in turn, has drawn her own wisdom from those years. “By attending Seacrest for three years, I found that people are people, no matter what. You’ve got the good, bad and ugly, regardless of the race.”

Today, Coco Gauff stands as one of tennis’s brightest stars, but she carries the quiet, unshakable strength of the woman who came before her. For every roaring crowd Coco commands, there’s the steady presence of Yvonne, her sword, her shield, and a living testament that greatness runs deep in the family’s roots.

Coco Gauff honors grandmother’s influence through life’s adversity

The 21-year-old Coco Gauff has never been one to bite her tongue when it comes to standing up for what she believes in. From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ laws in Florida to demanding racial justice at a Black Lives Matter rally, her courage has burned bright both on and off the court. When asked where that fire comes from, she once revealed, “She’s (grandmother) the sole, or one of the main, reasons why I use my platform the way that I do and why I feel so comfortable speaking out.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coco’s inspiration runs deep, rooted in the legacy of her grandmother, Yvonne Lee Odom. She often reflects on the strength Odom displayed in her youth, breaking barriers as a young Black student in a segregated America. “For her to go through what she did during that time [makes me think that] putting out a tweet or saying a speech is so easy compared to that. That’s why I have no problem doing the things that I do. She always reminds me that I’m a person first instead of an athlete.”

Even last year, Coco carved her own place in history, becoming the youngest US flag bearer at the Olympics Ceremony and later clinching the WTA Finals crown. But for her grandmother, pride is not tied to trophies. “You know I’ve always said that because if you do your best, win or lose, I might not care if you win another match, you already made me proud. So always do your best. Like your grandaddy said, ‘Never say die.’”

That wisdom has been Coco’s anchor in triumph and in defeat. Life may hand her a slam or a stumble, but the foundation her grandmother built stands unshaken.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, as the US Open looms once more in her home country, the energy feels familiar.

With Yvonne Lee Odom’s spirit in her corner, Coco Gauff will step onto the court not just to reclaim the crown she won two years ago, but to honor the fire that’s been burning for generations.