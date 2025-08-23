Coco Gauff’s Last-Minute Coaching Gamble Sparks Andy Roddick’s Bold US Open Claim

The US Open is right around the corner, and the tennis realm is talking about just one thing – Coco Gauff boldly swapping her team, where the #3 WTA star replaced Matt Daly with Gavin MacMillan. Her reason? It was to fix her broken serve. And MacMillan might help her because he was the one who fixed Aryna Sabalenka’s serve in the past. And just for that reason, Andy Roddick has high expectations riding on the shoulders the 21-year-old.

In the recent episode of Served with Andy Roddick, the 2025 US Open Draw Show, the tennis analyst weighed in on Coco Gauff’s awe-inspiring move. He said, “Coco Gauff, number three, wins the French Open. That’d be great for most, but we just can’t get over picking apart her serve, can we? You know what would have been a dream for me is winning a Slam and having people complain about my serve. That would have been fantastic. That would have been an absolute peak. Peak scenario for me. But, shook up the coaching staff this week. Matt Daly out, biomechanist in, who worked with Aryna Sabalenka.”

With Sabalenka’s former coach on her team, we can certainly expect some significant improvements in Gauff’s game. And Roddick put her through round four and took her into the semifinals, despite all the criticism about her decision regarding the swap. And even if Gauff struggles with her serve, she’s still one of the most favored athletes in the sport. However, there’s one athlete who can beat Coco Gauff in the finals, according to Roddick.

And that’s none other than Iga Swiatek. The Polish star displayed impeccable skills at the recent US Open Mixed Doubles. And even though she didn’t win the final game, she mesmerized the 23,000-strong audience. Hence, Andy Roddick put the final names in his draw and chose, “Iga finals over Coco.”

The entire fanbase’s attention is currently fixed on Coco Gauff. Can the #3 WTA contender overcome her shortcomings at the 2025 US Open? Let’s see what she has to say about it.

Coco Gauff gets honest about bringing major technical change before US Open

Speaking to the media at the Flushing Meadows, Gauff confessed, “I do know I needed to make a change — technical change — to it, and I don’t want to waste time continuing doing the wrong things.” She desperately wants to see some positive changes in her game, and has already begun working toward that goal with Gavin MacMillan by her side.

With a hint of hope in her voice, Coco Gauff stated, “When I won [the 2023] US Open here, I’ve been very vocal. I wasn’t very happy with how I played the whole tournament. And that was a great result for me. But for me, I just wanna get better. I’m obsessed with the process of getting better. And yeah, sometimes maybe it hurts because I get obsessed with it too much. But, I don’t know. I just feel like I can have like a clear future where I can see myself. And I feel like I’m really close. And I think this aspect of the game will bring everything together for me.”

But things have begun to change for the better. Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, took to X and shared his observation. He stated that Gauff’s “symptoms are magically disappearing.” That means the biomechanical modifications in her game are actually working. Now, we need to see how that turns out during the actual match.