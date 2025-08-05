Coco Gauff’s Mom Issues 3-Word Message as Brother Codey Steals Spotlight Amid Canadian Open

Sports run in the blood of the Gauff family. Coco Gauff’s parents, Corey and Candi Gauff, were both college athletes. Corey played basketball at Georgia State University, while Candi was a track and field athlete at Florida State University, specializing in the heptathlon. Coming to their children, while Coco chose to become a tennis player, Codey opted for baseball, and even Cameron tried his hand at multiple sports, including football and tennis. On one side, when their daughter is making the headlines with her heroics on the court, their elder son, Codey, isn’t too far away from stealing the limelight with a baseball bat in hand!

Earlier this year, Codey sparked a major buzz on social media after securing a spot in the University of Missouri’s NCAA Division 1 baseball squad. Coco Gauff has always been one of the biggest supporters of her brother, and she’s often seen sharing posts to give him a shoutout and highlight the milestones in his career. For example, just a few days ago, Codey Gauff shared a series of pictures where he was seen in a battle mode with a helmet in his hand, and following that, there were some glimpses of him playing a baseball match. Seeing this, Gauff shared the post on his IG stories with the caption, “when the whole fam balls out @codeygauff 🫡.”

Now, amid Coco Gauff’s 2025 Canadian Open campaign, Candi Gauff chimes in to give a shoutout to Codey Gauff. Recently, an IG page named Elite Squad Baseball shared a picture of Codey with a baseball bat in hand, poised to hit a home run. They captioned the post with, “ᴡᴇ’ʀᴇ ʙᴀᴄᴋ‼️🐺.” After seeing this post, Candi Gauff shared this on her own IG stories with the caption, “@codeygauff Let’s get it!“

However, this wasn’t the first time that we’ve seen Candi Gauff showcasing her love and support publicly for her elder son. Even when Codey Gauff had received a DREAM series invitation, which MLB and USA Baseball had hosted earlier, she applauded her son through an IG story, which was captioned, “@codeygauff 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽.” Then, in February 2025, when MLB Develops’ IG handle shared pictures and clips from its Dream Series development event, which featured a video of Codey practising catch and throw, Candi Gauff shared that post on her IG story, tagging her son, Codey, and adding a few heart emojis along with it.

Just like their mother, even their father, Corey Gauff, shares immense pride in his children. Once in an interview with USA Baseball, he said, “Codey played football for a little bit and some basketball, kind of arriving at baseball a little bit later in life than Coco did with tennis, but they both worked hard growing up. They both have unique skill sets in their respective sports. It’s been great to watch them grow.”

Coco Gauff has also often expressed her pride in her brother’s achievements. For example, when Codey announced that he had committed to the Mizzou University baseball team through a social media post, Coco commented, “So proud of you, codey! Beyond happy for you!” What does Coco Gauff have to say about her tight-knit family, though?

Coco Gauff sheds light on the support of her family after her Roland Garros triumph

Coco Gauff‘s father, Corey Gauff, was her first tennis coach. Although his athletic background was more inclined towards the basketball court, he took the lead in coaching his daughter in a sport that she loved the most. Previously, in an interview with the New York Times, he also spoke about how he extensively studied the careers of other tennis greats, including the Williams sisters, in order to guide his daughter in a much better way.

Talking about her mother, Candi Gauff, in May 2024 during an interview, Coco Gauff hailed her as her “biggest fan.” Be it showing support for her daughter from the stands or shielding her from online hatred, Candi Gauff has time and again showcased her love for her daughter.

Previously, in an interview at the US Open, Coco Gauff spoke about her parents, saying, “They’re just really my support system. They’re helping me remember, you know, my clothes and everything, and my dad is still sending me scouting reports for every match.” Now, recently, after winning her second major title at the 2025 French Open, she was yet again spotted reflecting on how crucial her family has been in her journey to stardom.

In that interview with ‘Good Morning America’, Coco Gauff said, “The support that I have is amazing, and especially my parents, for them to sacrifice so much and come on the road, and my brothers sacrificing time with their parents, because they end up being there for me in those big moments, and [my brothers] being so understanding means the world. I truly can’t do it without them.”

Amid all these, Gauff recently had a setback at the Canadian Open. She went down to the young Canadian, Victoria Mboko, in the R16 by 1-6,4-6. However, despite a failure in the singles event, she has managed to find success in the doubles! Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler defeated Olga Danilovic and Hsieh Su-wei in three sets to book a spot in the final of the doubles event. Can she win the doubles title in Montreal this year?