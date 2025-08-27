Coco Gauff’s Mother Issues 2-Word Message After Daughter’s Gruelling US Open Win

The crowd simply could not stop cheering for Coco Gauff as she demonstrated commendable prowess and defeated Ajla Tomljanovic with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-7 (2), 7-5. The duo battled for 2 hours and 57 minutes, and the #3 seed passed through to the second round. But all of that came with a sense of improvement. Gauff’s game was much cleaner, and her broken serves were no longer too broken. In the end, as she proceeds to the battle against Donna Vekic tomorrow, Gauff’s biggest cheerleader, her mom, had a special message for her.

Candi Gauff took to Instagram and shared a post from the US Open through her Stories. And in the caption, she wrote, “[Coco Gauff] great fight! ♥️” The picture in the story showed the 21-year-old celebrating her hard-fought win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Soon after, the #3 WTA contender’s younger brother, Codey Gauff, also praised her for the big win. He shared the same IG post on his story and dropped three fire emojis to express himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What do you think of Coco Gauff’s recent performance? Let us know in the comments below. And in the meantime, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog for minute by minute updates from Flushing Meadows.

This is a developing story…