Coco Gauff’s Sneaky Adventure With Beau Jalen Sera Sparks 3-Word Reaction Before Wimbledon Grind

Coco Gauff is enjoying her time to the fullest after clinching her second major title at the 2025 French Open! Just a few days ago, she was spotted celebrating her victory at the Barclays Center in New York while attending the WNBA match between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky. Now, she’s spotted joining her friends and boyfriend, Jalen Sera, in an escape room challenge. Previously, while sharing her thoughts on her chemistry with Sera, Gauff had said, “This is my first real relationship. To just have someone to talk to who is not involved in tennis at all gives me a fresh perspective.“ They are often spotted showing their affection for each other through social media posts, and this off-court challenge ahead of the 2025 Wimbledon was just another moment of their adorable relationship.

Jalen Sera has been one of the biggest supporters of Coco Gauff in the last two years. For example, Gauff once revealed how Seran motivated her to win the US Open title in 2023. After that, recently, when she clinched her second major title, Seran was among the first ones to congratulate her on her incredible triumph at Roland Garros. He commented on her IG post saying, “Unreal run. Keep shining champ,” and then he went on to share a few posts dedicated to his girlfriend on his IG stories. One of those posts even featured a song from Tyler the Creator, whom Gauff had given a shout-out during her victory speech at Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Following that, fans witnessed Coco Gauff hard-launching her boyfriend during a promotional video shoot for BOSE. During the video shoot, the tennis star was spotted listening to a heartwarming audio clip from Sera in which he said, “Just wanted to say you’re the absolute coolest person ever. I’m so proud of you. You’re doing great, and I love you.” After hearing this Gauff replied by revealing, “That’s my boyfriend, and today’s actually our two-year anniversary, so that’s very nice. Oh, he didn’t tell me about that.” Then, recently, Coco Gauff shared a series of pictures, including a picture of herself with Sera and some of their friends after their successful escape room attempt. It also included a mirror selfie with Jalen Sera, and she captioned that post with “atl“.

After seeing this post, Atlanta-native Sera commented, “🔓!!!” and he further went on to add, “Get in dereeee,” before putting up this post on his own IG stories with the caption, “Real deal heisters.”

Sera loves calling Coco Gauff “Star,” but recently, in a fun instance, they were spotted far from being aligned on the same page. But why? Well, just a few days ago, after her French Open triumph, Gauff shared a picture of their dining table, which was filled with pancakes, scrambled eggs, and various other foods. Gauff captioned that post with, “grub cantaloupe is awesome.” However, Jalen Sera had a different opinion this time. He shared another story with the caption, “Cantaloupe sux !!!!“

Amid all these fun moments, Gauff is all set to enter yet again at the business end, and this time her mission will be to find a similar success on grass. Can she keep her winning momentum intact on this different surface? Let’s find out what experts have to say on this.

Who between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be the favorite at Wimbledon?

Coco Gauff versus Aryna Sabalenka has now become one of the most interesting rivalries in women’s tennis. Although with her recent win at Roland Garros, Gauff leads the H2H record by 6-5 against the Belarusian, we all know how the Belarusian can be a real threat when it comes to proving herself after losing two consecutive major finals this season. Sabalenka’s best record at the Wimbledon Championships has been reaching the semifinals in 2021 and 2023. But Gauff has failed to go past the fourth round in her previous attempts. Will this year be an exception for the American?

Talking about the chances of these two, former tennis player, Laura Robson said, “I don’t know who is favourite in the women’s Wimbledon event. I would probably say Sabalenka because she’s done well there in the past, but for Coco, it’s been a surface which hasn’t quite given her the results that the other Slams have. Even though Gauff has made the fourth round three times, there’s not been that standout result, I’d say, so I think that leaves it quite open for some new faces to come in.” Some of the tennis legends have even backed Madison Keys to win the grass-court major this year, but what does Andy Roddick have to say on this?

In a previous episode of the ‘Served‘ podcast, Jon Wertheim said, “Her (Sabalenka’s) game and her athleticism, that translates, even after this debacle, Saturday, I think she’s still the favorite at Wimbledon…I’d say Sabalenka one, Coco [Gauff] two, Madi [Keys] three.” Joining him in the conversation, Roddick also gave a nod, saying, “Sabalenka is the clear-cut favorite.”

However, before we get to the major tournament, both these players will be taking part in the Grass Court Championships in Berlin. Here, Sabalenk will face a qualifier in her opening match, and she could face Qinwen Zheng in the QF. On the other hand, Gauff has a chance of facing Paula Badosa in the QF. Who do you think has a bigger chance of finding success on grass this year?