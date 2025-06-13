Coco Gauff’s Surprise WNBA Visit Prompts Heartfelt Message From Sabrina Ionescu

There is one name that is constantly doing the rounds in American sports at the moment, and it is none other than Coco Gauff. The American sensation is everywhere, from the clay courts of the French Open to the surprise appearance at a WNBA match. The American sensation is celebrating her maiden French Open victory as she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in an enthralling final encounter in Paris.

After her victorious French Open run, Gauff attended the match between the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky. Subsequently, she received an endearing message from her close friend, Sabrina Ionescu.

The New York Liberty star played a crucial role as her team continued its winning run. What made the occasion even more special was the appearance of Coco Gauff, who received a warm reception from the fans there as they celebrated her French Open success. Gauff was present in the stadium along with her brother, and later, she even had an interaction with the Liberty stars in their dressing room.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Interestingly, Gauff shares a good bond with some of those players, especially Sabrina Ionescu. After the match, Ionescu was involved in an interview during which she was asked about Gauff’s appearance and her bond with her. She revealed, “I have known her for a few years now and so I always get to see her, her brother and, you know, just being able to—I am, always am going to, especially when the US Open gets here in September, and kind of watch and cheer her on.”

AD

Ionescu also added, “I don’t think I’ve heard it louder for someone in attendance than for when she was announced today. I felt like we were scoring or on a run and I look up and it was her being announced, and so I think she knows she has obviously all of New York behind her. All of us are such big fans of her. Everyone was watching the match, cheering her on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On Her Turf (@onherturf) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, Ionescu wasn’t the only one who paid a heartfelt tribute to Gauff following her French Open victory. Even her rival and Chicago Sky star, Angel Reese, was all praise for Gauff after her maiden triumph in Paris.

Angel Reese’s heartfelt tribute to Coco Gauff

Gauff and Reese have much in common. Both of them came from a humble background and overcame all odds to carve a niche for themselves in their respective sports. Moreover, Reese has also been inspired by Gauff’s rise in her career and is looking up to the tennis sensation for motivation in her career. During an interview after the match, Reese also went on to make a heartening revelation about Gauff.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She said, “Inspired, and obviously, congrats to Coco. Um, she’s amazing. Sure, as a young, Black woman, I’m super inspired by everything she does, and to see her come up in the WNBA game obviously shows how much she supports women. She supports women in sports and I just hope she continues to just be her.”

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff has to get back to business soon. With the grass-court season already starting, the American sensation would look to continue her winning run on grass. Can she dig deep at the Wimbledon Championships coming up later this month? Let us know your views in the comments below.