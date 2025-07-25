Coco Gauff’s Tennis Playing Brother Steals the Show With Light-Hearted Jab During Her Downtime

Christopher Eubanks has discovered more than just camaraderie in Coco Gauff; he’s found unwavering loyalty. From hyping his on-court fire to cheering on his off-court moves, the World No. 2 has become his loudest cheerleader. “It’s tough on tour to really be able to go out and support your friends. For her to come to multiple matches and support me means the world,” Chris confessed in 2023, his words echoing deep gratitude. But after a rocky European swing, when the chaos fades and the Florida sun rises, Gauff shifts into nature mode, unplugged, unworried, unreachable. That’s when her tennis brother swoops in now, taunting, laughing, bringing her peace with playful jabs as she recharges in silence.

Christopher Eubanks and Coco Gauff share a bond forged in fire, a brother-sister connection grounded in the mutual hustle and heartfelt moments. When Gauff lifted the US Open trophy, it wasn’t just a win for her; it brought Eubanks to tears. Known for his electric smile and magnetic presence, Eubanks, who spent much of his grind in tennis’s underbelly, found strength in those who never left his side. From the stands, Gauff and her parents cheered as he climbed the ladder, one gritty step at a time.

Their camaraderie runs deep, steady, unshakable. Recalling his Wimbledon breakthrough in 2023, Eubanks shared, “I needed to hear from my coach. I want to hear from my parents. Yeah, I had to see whose messages can just come through at all times. And I think I put like Coco in there.” And now, as Gauff unwinds off-court before the US Open storm, her “tennis brother” strikes again, playfully teasing, never letting her forget where home truly is.

Just hours ago, Coco Gauff gave the world a glimpse of her soul’s sanctuary, posting a serene carousel on Instagram captioned, “just a floridian pisces in her natural habitat 🧜🏾‍♀️✨”. With the Florida sun kissing her skin, she sat lakeside in stillness, dove beneath shimmering waters, flashed her signature smile, and drifted peacefully in a boat down a quiet river. There were tortoises, underwater clips, and moments where the sun bowed out, leaving her glowing in twilight’s embrace.

View this post on Instagram

A flicker of car lights down an empty road, a twinkle of joy beneath lamplight, and finally, a snapshot of the Floridian night sealed the story. As soon as the post dropped, her tennis brother, Christopher Eubanks, couldn’t resist, chiming in with, “I see why I wasn’t getting a text back now lol”, to which Gauff replied, “was in zen mode 🧘‍♀️”.

But Gauff’s story didn’t stop at lakes and laughter. After a shocking first-round exit at Wimbledon, she found herself dancing through the storm in style. The US star hit Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour with power and poise, turning heads in a stunning brown leather one-piece that highlighted her athletic build.

Her look was complete with a dazzling buckle belt, suede cowboy hat, and jeweled thigh-high boots. With a brown fan in hand, Gauff stayed cool during Beyoncé’s fiery “Heated” performance and even grabbed a moment with none other than Tina Knowles.

As Coco embraces her peaceful zen, she now faces a tough challenge, with both her and Taylor Fritz leading a wave of star withdrawals shaking up the US Open build-up.

Coco Gauff leads US hopes at Canadian Open

The tennis calendar is relentless, a marathon that masquerades as a sprint. For those grinding week after week, even the fiercest champions eventually feel the weight. Roland Garros and Wimbledon, two pillars of the sport’s grand stage, collide within a month’s span, leaving players gasping for breath before the hard-court season even begins. As the grass settles at SW19, the mad dash to the US Open ignites, but this year, it’s more like a storm. A storm of withdrawals.

Fatigue has become a force of its own. Just days ago, 30-year-old Ons Jabeur bowed out of the Canadian Open in Montreal, handing her place to Dutch up-and-comer Suzan Lamens. Jabeur’s name joins a swelling roster of stars, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 10 Paula Badosa, and Britain’s Sonay Kartal, all sidelined by the unrelenting demands of tour life, injury, or mental strain. Their exits have cracked the draw wide open.

According to veteran ITWA member Michal Samulski, the new seeding list paints a familiar yet pressing picture. Coco Gauff leads the American women’s charge, backed by Jessica Pegula, Amanda Anisimova, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro, Sofia Kenin, Ashlyn Krueger, McCartney Kessler, and Peyton Stearns. On the men’s side, the fire still burns bright. Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe, Tommy Paul, Brandon Nakashima, and Alex Michelsen stand tall, ready for the first big test in North America.

With Sabalenka openly admitting, “I’m looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I’ve decided it’s in my best interest to skip Montreal,” opportunity now knocks. Coco Gauff, who danced deep into Roland Garros with fiery brilliance, carries the weight of a nation.

The question looms: will Zen-mode Gauff rise from the calm and roar back into form with a Canadian crown before the US Open lights ignite?