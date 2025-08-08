Coco Gauff’s Unique Season Streak Confession Turns Heads Amid Cincinnati Open Spotlight

Tennis players often embrace fashion, both on and off the court, with many iconic on-court style moments. The sport has a history of stylish players who use the court as a runway, reflecting their personalities and the eras they represent. For example, in his playing days, Roger Federer was often seen in classic, graceful looks with bright colors and matching headbands. Rafael Nadal favored boldly colored shirts with mainly black, white, or gray shorts, while on the other hand, Serena Williams was known for her groundbreaking and powerful outfits. Now, it seems the 21-year-old American, Coco Gauff, is following their footsteps with not just her impressive tennis but also bold fashion statements.

In 2020, while explaining more about her on-court fashion, Coco Gauff’s tennis idol, Serena Williams, termed her fashion sense on the court to be “wild” and “fun“. She always believed that’s a medium by which she could express herself on the professional tour. Talking about expressing oneself with fashion, earlier this year in an interview with Fashionista, Gauff revealed, “Unfortunately, the school that I went to was a uniform-only, so I couldn’t really express myself in that.” She said she was in third grade when she really got into clothes and became curious about fashion. Now, Gauff not only expresses herself with her bold outfits, but she has become a pro at looking stylings on tennis courts.

She’s known for her fashion-forward approach to on-court attire, often incorporating unique designs and collaborations with brands like Miu Miu and New Balance. Her on-court fashion is quite different from her off-court style. She likes to wear a lot of bright colors, especially on hard courts. According to Gauff, her outfit at this year’s AO was one of her favorites. When it comes to serving on and off the court, Coco Gauff recently made a very interesting statement at the Cincinnati Open. She said, “This week is Miu Miu. I have not repeated an outfit. I don’t know if anyone has noticed this year. I’ve worn a different outfit for every tournament. That’s something I’m really proud of and I don’t think it’s been done.”

This week, she will debut a fresh look at a new co-branded capsule with New Balance and Miu Miu. But if we take a look at her fashion choices from this season, at Wimbledon we saw her donning an intricate embroidered bodice and a belted pleated skirt reminiscent of a koot and corset, a nod to British tailoring. Coco Gauff has worn custom pieces at each of the season’s three Grand Slams so far.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

At the French Open, she donned a marbled illusion fabric in shades of dark blue set against a muted purple tone. It consisted of a sleeveless shirt with a coordinated pleated skirt. While at the 2025 AO, she was seen in a white bodysuit featuring side cut-outs and an open-back design, paired with a stylish olive green wrap-around skirt.

Recently, Coco Gauff also confirmed that she’ll debut another custom look for the US Open. “It’s not as intricate as Wimbledon was,” she added with a smile in her Cincinnati presser.

Coco Gauff gears up for a strong bounce back at the 2025 Cincinnati Open

Coco Gauff was one of the favorites to lift the title in Montreal, but surprisingly, she was defeated by the 18-year-old Canadian, Victoria Mboko, in the R16 by 1-6,4-6. In her three matches at the Canadian Open, Gauff had committed 42 double faults. Reacting to her serving woes during the Canadian Open campaign, she said, “Obviously, I am disappointed in myself when it comes to that part of the game because I didn’t play D.C. [Citi DC Open] to work on that and made changes to that.”

She claimed she did well during the practice sessions. So, seeing her failure to transfer that into her matches raised a lot of eyebrows in the tennis world. Several tennis experts came up with various kinds of advice to help Coco Gauff overcome her biggest weakness. But amid all these she has now put her singles misery behind with a title triumph in doubles.

Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler defeated the duo of Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai in the doubles final of the Canadian Open by 6-4,1-6,13-11. Following this title triumph in Montreal, Coco Gauff posted a picture where she was seen holding the title with Kessler alongside her, and she captioned that post with, “Fun two weeks here in Montreal, glad I got to leave here with another one for the cabinet. Thank you, McCartney, for playing with me and for being so clutch & thank you guys for the support.” Then in another IG post, she cracked a joke on this win, saying, “lol temporarily came out of doubles retirement and got a dub!”

With this win, Coco Gauff now has 10 doubles titles and 10 singles titles. Can he make it 11 by winning the singles title at the Cincinnati Open? Well, the road to her title triumph is filled with massive hurdles at the moment! She’ll be facing either Emiliano Arango or Wang Xinyu in her first match, and following that, there could be a possible re-match with Dayana Yastremska in the next round. The Ukrainian had defeated Gauff in the first round of Wimbledon in straight sets. So, the American will be keen to take her revenge this time.

In the fourth round, she could possibly cross paths with Jelena Ostapenko before setting up for a heavyweight clash with the four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the QF. Then in the semifinal, Coco Gauff may face her compatriot Jessica Pegula before taking on either Aryna Sabalenka or Iga Swiatek in the final. She’s keen to bounce back on winning tracks in the singles, but how far do you think she can reach at the Cincinnati Open?