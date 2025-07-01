Coco Gauff’s Weak Spot Draws ‘Anxious’ Ex-Pro’s Strategic Wimbledon Concern

Coco Gauff, after accomplishing her French Open dream, is now on the quest to clinch a maiden Wimbledon trophy. The 21-year-old is also on the brink of achieving a rare milestone, if she wins the final on July 12th. After mirroring her idol Serena Williams by becoming the first American player to lift the Suzanne Lenglen trophy since 2015, Gauff has the chance to replicate the 23-time slam winner’s one more feat. The Channel Slam. The former WTA legend earned it with back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon triumphs during her 2015 season. But to make sure Gauff is consistent enough to make it happen, an ex-WTA pro has shared some precious advice for the youngster regarding a crucial technical issue.

Despite her win in Paris, what was evident in Gauff’s performance was the lack of consistency. Especially regarding her stability in not committing errors. When it comes to double faults, she’s been making them more often. It’s hard to believe, but the World No.2 committed 38 double faults in her entire Roland Garros campaign. As of June 2025, she’s leading the chart for WTA players with the highest double fault count (234). Considering it’s been just the first half of this season, the situation is alarming. Last year, too, she was on top of the list of players with most amount of double faults (430).

But it’s not just the double fault problem that Gauff needs to fix in order to fulfil her Wimbledon dream. Former American icon Pam Shriver believes the 21-year-old also needs to improve her shots. Especially the forehand which tends to lose firepower. In an interaction with Arab News, dated June 30, the three-time Wimbledon semifinalist revealed, “Obviously, given her competitiveness, her speed, if the forehand, actually I’m anxious to see, I want to see how much she slices it, because I think that’s a shot she’s had to utilize, given when the regular forehand’s not working, she can kind of bunt it around, and kind of just chip it back, use her speed, and then wait for a backhand,”

She further added, “So we’ll see how much she does that, and also her drive’s tough.” For the uninitiated, the forehand has been an inevitable issue for Gauff so far. Back in 2022, during the French Open final, Iga Swiatek exploited the American’s weakness and managed to emerge victorious. Remember how Gauff missed two normal forehand strokes in the opening game of that encounter?

“I think I need to work on the execution part because I am executing them in practice, certain moments in practice,” the 21-year-old said earlier this year after an early exit in Miami against Anastasia Potapova, as reported by TNT Sports in March 2025. “It’s about transferring that into the match. I think I need to figure out what three things I want to focus on in the match, then maybe go to those points,” added Gauff.

While the forehand is one aspect of her overall gameplay, Gauff also needs to change her track record on grass at the Wimbledon. It’s the only slam where she’s yet to reach the quarterfinals. Let alone the semis and the title clash. However, the American finally got a strategy before kicking off her campaign this time.

Coco Gauff’s tactic to alter her Wimbledon history

Coco Gauff made her first appearance at the All England Club back in 2019. But since then, she’s hardly been able to leave a solid impression at the grass major. Her best run includes reaching the fourth round. She accomplished it last year before losing to compatriot Emma Navarro in straight sets.

However, it seems the 2025 French Open queen has got a strategy to improve the performance on the green surface. During an interaction with Vogue, Gauff reflected on her grass challenges saying, “Grass has been trial and error for me. The biggest thing, I think, is just to be more aggressive.” She added, “On clay, you have a little more time; you can slide, you can use the height of the ball’s bounce a bit more. That’s less so on grass.”

For the American WTA star, the best way to shine at Wimbledon is to play “more aggressively… and I want to serve a lot bigger.” Gauff is set to start her 2025 Wimbledon journey against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska. While Gauff leads her 3-0 in H2H tally, she has never met her Ukrainian counterpart on grass. All of their encounters have been on clay.

Speaking of her recent form, Gauff seems off beat after her early exit at the Berlin Open on grass. On the other hand, Yastremska has been consistent on the same surface lately. Last month, she succeeded in reaching the final of the Nottingham Open. Next up, she also made it to the quarterfinal stage in Eastbourne. It will be interesting how their match on grass turns out in the first round on Tuesday.

