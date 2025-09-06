Congratulations Pour in for Chris Evert’s Big Milestone at US Open

It was the year 1975. Chris Evert, who had won three Grand Slam titles till then, was in her maiden US Open final. Up against Evonne Goolagong, the American legend went on to win her first US Open trophy, defeating her opponent in three sets. It set the tone for Evert’s four consecutive wins there as she went on to become a legend of the game. As Evert’s first US Open victory completes 50 years, fans took to social media to celebrate her famous win.

The victory was all the more important for Evert, coming at her home tournament. In the previous four editions, Evert had lost in the semifinals and couldn’t progress through. Thus, the win in 1977 was an emotional one for Evert, and it meant so much to her and her family. In an excerpt from Tennis.com, Evert wrote, “The competitor in me will tell you it was also wonderful to beat one of my rivals, Evonne Goolagong, in a come-from-behind, three-set final at Forest Hills. But when reflecting on that memorable run now, 50 years later, my biggest takeaway from it is looking up at my mother right after I won and seeing her sobbing. I realized how much it meant to her.”

Moreover, the fans also remember Evert for setting the stage for American stars to dominate the tournament. The likes of Serena and Venus Williams were hugely inspired by her exploits at the tournament, and fans couldn’t stop hailing Evert’s legacy.

Fans celebrate Chris Evert’s iconic 50-year-old feat

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Evert’s maiden US Open win, some of the fans compared her to the modern stars of the game, like Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. While the feats of modern stars are much-talked-about in the media circles, legends like Evert are not praised much for their achievements. Thus, one of the fans pointed out, “Evert doesn’t get talked about enough compared to modern stars. True pioneer of the game.” The fan hailed Evert for the stage that she set for the other legends of the game, like Serena and Venus Williams.

Further, some fans even believed that if Evert wasn’t there, players like Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova couldn’t emerge. It was Evert who inspired the future generations in the sport. “Without players like Evert, there’d be no Serena, no Sharapova, no Swiatek, respect the roots,” the fan wrote, as he was proud of Evert’s legacy. Not only did Evert showcase her talent with that win but also precious qualities like hard work and determination. This was one of the reasons why fans couldn’t forget her iconic victory in 1975. An X user commented, “Chris Evert taught hard work wins. She showed every kid how to fight. Her matches are still lessons. Her name inspires. Greatness never leaves.” With this, the American legend inspired other budding players to excel in the sport.

Moreover, Evert’s stats during her peak were second to none. She was a player to beat on the women’s tour, and her stats showed exactly why. One of the fans rightly pointed out, “90% career winning percentage in singles (1,309–146), the highest in tennis history (men or women). 125-match winning streak on clay courts (1973–1979) – the longest unbeaten run on any surface in tennis history. 7 French Open titles – a record until surpassed by Rafael Nadal.” These figures prove that Evert’s legacy will never be forgotten, as she left her fellow rivals behind. Lastly, one of the fans settled the GOAT debate by naming Evert as the greatest player of all time. “Our sincere Congratulations Ms Evert you are our GOAT! We were amazed but not surprised to see you win your first title and so many . You took the country by storm and all of us were so proud of you and your opponent. You are a true Champion. Iron Woman lives on,” the fan commented, as he celebrated 50 years of Evert winning her maiden US Open title.

As Evert passed the torch to the next generation, players like Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, and now Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff kept her legacy alive. What is your favorite moment of Evert’s career? Let us know your views in the comments below.