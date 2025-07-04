Danielle Collins’ America’s Next Top Model Moment Lights Up Wimbledon Before Iga Swiatek Test

Remember when Danielle Collins lit up Daria Kasatkina’s “What the Vlog” last December, sharing her unapologetic belief in astrology? Her story went viral, about how she once walked away from a date just because he was a Taurus. “It’s not gonna work is because I’m a Sagittarius and you are a Taurus and our compatibility just doesn’t work. Like, it’s just like the stars aren’t aligned,” she declared. Fast forward to Wimbledon, and Collins is on fire, storming through rounds with silent swagger. However, her passion for the stars is grabbing headlines again, turning her into the next top model of the lawns at the All England Club, walking her cosmic path with grit, grace, and unstoppable belief.

Just a couple of hours ago, Danielle Collins gave fans another reason to cheer with a pair of IG stories that screamed energy and star-powered swagger. The first was a repost from Lorraine Liu, a fan who witnessed Collins’ electric win over Veronika Erjavec on Court 16 yesterday. Liu shared a video capturing Collins waving to the crowd post-match, followed by her signature bow-and-arrow celebration, channeling pure Sagittarius spirit. Liu captioned it, “This popping off vibeeeee from @danimalcollins,” and Collins couldn’t resist sharing it on her story, adding her cosmic stamp: “Sagittarius life ♐.”

But the celebration didn’t stop there. David Kane, editorial producer at Tennis Channel, jumped in with his fire. He reposted Liu’s image and added a side-by-side image of model Brittany Brower in her famous Sagittarius getup, complete with drawn bow, mirroring Collins’ on-court pose. With the perfect blend of humor and admiration, he captioned it, “still in the running for America’s Next Top Model/ Wimbledon Champion.” Collins, always game for a good laugh, shared Kane’s story too, adding a stream of laughing emojis. It’s official, Danielle Collins is serving aces, signs, and serious main-character energy at Wimbledon.

(This is an emerging story…)