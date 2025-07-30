Danielle Collins’ Behavior During Coco Gauff Canadian Open Clash Turns Heads

Even before the first serve in Montreal, tension was guaranteed in the matchup between Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins. Gauff, the French Open champion and World No. 2, had already been “disappointed” and “struggling” after her first-round exit at Wimbledon. Collins, meanwhile, had announced her retirement at the end of 2024, but still looked for a resurgence.

From the outset, both players were visibly tense—struggling to hold serve in a match that became increasingly chaotic. At 5-4 in Coco Gauff’s favor during the opening set, Danielle Collins stood at 40-30, just a point away from leveling things up, but pressure struck. Collins misfired, sending the ball long and handing Gauff a crucial deuce at 40-40. The tension thickened, but Collins quickly regrouped, claimed the next point, and sealed the game to make it 5-5. In just the first set, Gauff handed Collins an early break with a double fault, only for Collins to return the favor with a pair of unforced backhands into the net.

For Collins, who already carries a reputation for emotional volatility, the match fed into familiar territory. For Collins, who’s long walked the line between passion and volatility, Montreal added another test. The former Australian Open finalist is no stranger to emotional peaks on court. Earlier this year, she admitted needing to “leave those emotions in locker room” after nearly breaking down during her Miami Open title run. But on this particular day, the match wasn’t giving her space to contain anything.

After missing a key point that would have helped her recover early momentum, she slammed her racket onto the court. In many ways, her outburst summed up the erratic, high-voltage nature of the match.

By the end of the match, the two had traded nine breaks of serve, a number more common in drawn-out clay battles than hard-court openers. Gauff’s 23 double faults marked the most she has ever served in a single match, repeatedly handing Collins break opportunities and disrupting any chance of rhythm.

Coco Gauff speaks out about mandatory WTA commitment

Despite an already demanding season, with 41 matches played and 31 wins to her name, Gauff isn’t stepping back. Instead, she’s diving into the WTA 1000 in Montreal, fully aware of what’s at stake. “One of the reasons is that it is a WTA 1000, and it is mandatory to play them (laughs). Seriously, it’s a great tournament, so I try not to miss any of these,” she shared, blending obligation with genuine passion.

But for Gauff, Montreal isn’t just another tournament; it feels like a breath of fresh air. “Obviously, being American, I am very close to home, so it’s a very easy, very pleasant trip for me. I always enjoy it a lot here; the people are super affectionate,” she added, soaking in the warmth and familiarity of the Canadian crowd.

She especially enjoys the unique switch between Montreal and Toronto each year. “Also, I really like the change that happens every summer between Toronto and Montreal, it makes you approach the tournaments with a lot of freshness, as if everything were new.” That change fuels her spirit.

With the US Open fast approaching, the big question remains: can Coco Gauff conquer Montreal and ride that winning wave straight into New York? The stage is set.