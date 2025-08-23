Danielle Collins Net Worth 2025: Career Earnings, Sponsorships, and Endorsement Deals

This season, it’s been about facing setbacks for Danielle Collins. Injuries have slowed her down, but she’s still up for a tough fight. In the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, she reached the third round, while at the French Open, she reached the second round. In Melbourne, however, she grabbed a victory, and we fans know how memorable her exchange with the crowd was.

And, remember Rome? When she shocked defending champion Iga Świątek in straight sets. Collins also pushed through to the semifinals in Strasbourg and the quarterfinals in Charleston, while in Miami she bowed out to Aryna Sabalenka. This year she sits at 15 wins and 13 losses. With that score, her marketability is still a strong game.

What is Danielle Collins’s net worth in 2025?

Danielle Collins’s net worth in 2025 is valued at around $5 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Most of it has come from her success on the court rather than off it. For the current season she has already collected $929,764. That keeps her among the steady earners on the women’s tour even without a regular spot in the top ten. Away from tournament checks, endorsements make up only a small share of her overall income.

How much prize money and career earnings does Danielle Collins have?

Danielle Collins has earned between $9,975,435 and $9,986,705 USD in career prize money. As mentioned, she is among the most successful players on the WTA Tour. This year, she has already collected 929,764 USD, which includes 878,892 USD from singles and 39,602 USD from doubles. This puts her at 42nd place on the WTA year-to-date prize money list as of mid-August.

Her journey in terms of earnings shows clear progress over the years. She brought in 58,127 USD in 2016. Followed by 65,807 USD in 2017. Her breakthrough season came in 2018 when she earned 819,625 USD, and she pushed further in 2019 with 1,397,427 USD.

The disrupted 2020 season saw her collect 571,319 USD, before climbing back to 797,798 USD in 2021. Her best years so far have been 2022 with 2,094,550 USD and 2024 with 2,352,988 USD, boosted by deep runs at major tournaments.

Source of Income / Source Of Earning Estimated Total Tennis Winnings (Career Total) $9,986,705 Tennis Winnings (2025 YTD) $929,764 Brand Endorsements $300,000-600,000 Business & Equity Deals Not publicly detailed Total Career Earnings $9.97–9.99 million

Which brands sponsor Danielle Collins in 2025 and what are her endorsements?

Danielle Collins’s sponsorship path has changed several times over her career. She was partnered with New Balance for clothing and footwear until the end of 2021. But that agreement was not renewed. During the following season she was frequently seen wearing Alo Yoga apparel, although the arrangement was never made official.

In May last year, she signed a one-year deal with FP Movement, the activewear line from Free People. The partnership lasted through the remainder of the season and gave her a consistent on-court look during one of her strongest years on tour. That contract concluded at the beginning of this year, leaving her without a confirmed apparel sponsor. Reports later in the year again connected her to Alo Yoga, but no official confirmation has been issued.

Collins’s equipment and brand endorsements remain more stable. She moved from Head rackets to Babolat and has represented ROKiT, Tecnifibre, Veronica Beard, Dynasty Financial Partners, and Ritani jewelry.