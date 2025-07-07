Defeating Emma Navarro, Mirra Andreeva Reaches Rare Maria Sharapova Record At Wimbledon

Wimbledon royalty are in the stands today, and through all the big wins there seems to be one commonality in the speeches, i.e., shout-outs to Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka. First it was Novak Djokovic who beat Alex De Minaur to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal, who shared an emotional moment with his peer who looked on from the stands, saying, “It’s probably the first time he’s [Federer] watched me, and I won the match.” Then it was the young Mirra Andreeva from Russia who was in disbelief to see Federer in the stands and made it a point to tell Mirka she thought she looked pretty in her post-match speech after she beat Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3.

It was quite a sight, Mirra Andreeva taking on Emma Navarro, who is six years her senior, and knocking it out of the park. What’s sort of surreal about the whole thing is that Andreeva is exactly the same age as Maria Sharapova was when she made it to the quarterfinalsin 2005, i.e., 18 years old and 62 days at the start of the tournament.

It’s shocking enough for the fans, but it seemed shocking too for Andreeva, who visibly didn’t really clock her win till she looked up at the stands and saw her team cheering. Coach Conchita Martinez enjoyed the lighthearted moment, laughing away as the young athlete finally realized she had just made it into the Wimbledon semi-finals. Her joyous spirit and love for the game shone through in her post-match interview, and clearly the future is wide open for Mirra Andreeva, the current world No. 7!

This is a developing story…