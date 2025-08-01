‘Disappointed’ Coco Gauff Makes Bold Admission About Her Biggest Weakness at Canadian Open

There seems to be no end to Coco Gauff’s ‘double trouble’ at the moment. She has already crossed 250 double faults in under 50 matches this season, making her one of the most error-prone servers on tour. At the 2025 Canadian Open, her 23 double faults against Danielle Collins tied her for the fifth-most double faults ever in a WTA match. It’s a troubling trend. But it’s not on her.

Serena Williams’ childhood coach Rick Macci has been one of the most vocal voices around Gauff’s serve. Earlier, he called it “biomechanically disconnected” and has maintained that her second serve could be fixed in under an hour with the right tweaks. After her match against Collins, he doubled down in a tweet: “With every athlete, you have to play the WHAT IF CARD. If Coco had an ATP forehand with style, she would go the extra mile… With her second serve, this can be rewired easily right from the ground and in 1 hour be a weapon and fundamentally sound.”

Her match with Collins had already been “frustrating” for her. And she hoped to “come back stronger in the next round.” But sadly for the American, she faced a similar fate in her next match as well. Gauff committed 14 double faults in her 4-6,7-5,6-2 win against Veronika Kudermetova. So, if we sum up, that’s 37 double faults in her two matches at the 2025 Canadian Open. She revealed how she looks at things now in the press conference on August 1:

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Yeah, I mean, there are positives and there are negatives. I mean, obviously, I am like so disappointed in myself when it comes to that part of the game, just because I didn’t play DC to work on that and make changes to that, and doing well in practice and serving really well in practice. So, I just would like for it to transfer to the match. And you know, it does give positives, that okay, like I’m not winning these matches having literally like one part of my game on a crutch. So, it’s like if I can stand on both feet, then I can only imagine that it”ll be a lot more straightforward and a lot more easier for me.” She believes if she gets these things right, it’d become a lot easier for her.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

When asked if double-faults are something that worry her or if it’s something she likes not to focus on much, she said: , “I don’t want to live that stat and I want to do better. I know probably I won’t be ever like double fault free, but I can get that to like 2 per set, 3 per set, it would make a big difference in just making these matches a lot easier. But the fact that I’m winning matches and finding ways to win with that is definitely a positive. But I’m a tough critic on myself. I know I can do better and I know I should do better and it will get better. It’s just a matter of time.”

On reporter questioned if aggressive returners like Danielle Collins, Aryna Sabalenka, and others may have contributed to her double fault issues—given how much pressure they apply on second serves—Gauff acknowledged the possibility, but also took accountability. “I will say more so in against Danielle. But it’s still not an excuse to hit double digits of double faults,” she said. “Like you know those things can be caused like maybe a three or four more extra, but (for) that many —I don’t think plays that much of a factor… and today is a little bit better, but it’s still not good. So yeah, I don’t think it plays that much of a factor. I think it’s just more of a me thing.”

After securing two hard-fought victories despite all the errors, Coco Gauff is now all set to take on Canadian star Victoria Mboko in the R16. The teenager has been in red-hot form on her home soil. Following her impressive 6-2,6-3 win against the former Grand Slam champion, Sofia Kenin, she has now secured an impressive straight set victory against the Czech, Marie Bouzkova. This will be the second time this season that she’ll be facing Gauff. In the previous encounter at the Italian Open, Coco Gauff won the match by 3-6,6-2,6-1. Can she force yet another three-setter against the world number 2?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Speaking about her next opponent, Coco Gauff was heard saying, “She’s definitely playing like one of the top players in the world right now.” So, fasten your seatbelts for yet another nail-biting clash!