Ditching Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Backs Russian Prodigy for US Open

Coco Gauff made a very interesting claim after her early exit from the 2025 Wimbledon. She said, “I’m not going to dwell on this too long because I want to do well at the US Open.” However, despite trying hard to get back on the winning track, the American failed to deliver in both Montreal and Cincy. She was knocked out of the Cincinnati Open by Jasmine Paolini (in the QF). Gauff will be keen to secure the second US Open title of her career. However, it’s not going to be easy!

Her fierce rival Aryna Sabalenka will be returning to the US Open as the reigning champion. Although the Belarusian has already won three titles this season, her record at the major tournaments has been quite surprising. She started the season reaching the final of the AO, where she was defeated by America’s Madison Keys in three sets. Following that, Sabalenka also reached the final at the French Open, but this time she was beaten by Coco Gauff in another three-set thriller. At Wimbledon, she was knocked out by Amanda Anisimova in the SF.

Seeing her performances in the major tournaments this season, there have been some doubts about putting her as a favorite at the US Open. If not Coco Gauff or Aryna Sabalenka, who else has a chance to win the title this year in NY? Well, in a recent interview with Tennis 365, Serena Williams’ childhood coach, Rick Macci, made a bold prediction. He said, “I called this a couple of years ago. I knew where this was going. She (Andreeva) is gonna be number one, she’s my pick to win the US Open.”

Ranked 5th in the world, Andreeva has already won two titles (Dubai Tennis Championships and Indian Wells) this season. Not only that, Andreeva has recorded five of her six top 10 wins this year during these title triumphs. Should we call her a ‘Giant Slayer’? According to Macci, “I called this a couple of years ago, I knew where this was going. She (Andreeva) is gonna be number one, she’s my pick to win the US Open. And I know a lot of coaches don’t like the kids or people to do that, but listen, the game is very different than even six years ago, 10 years ago. The game is so much faster and quicker, the ball speed, movement’s a premium, stroke mechanics is at an all-time high, and you gotta have the forehand slice!”

Macci also added that in one of her matches against Sabalenka, he counted that she did it almost 30 times. He loves how Mirra Andreeva chips the ball and keeps it in play, where a lot of players reset it with topspin. Rick Macci is quite impressed seeing the variation that this teenager brings to her game. He claims Andreeva “checks all the boxes in my book,” and hence, he feels, number one ranking is around the corner for this teenage sensation, and also that’s the exact reason why he has picked her as a favorite for the US Open.

