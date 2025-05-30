‘Do That Again’ – Madison Keys Fires Up Grand Slam Hopes With Bold French Open Declaration

“From the time that I was 14, I just always wanted to win a Grand Slam, and what would that feel like,” said confident Madison Keys, prior to her Roland Garros campaign. After failing to cross the finish line in 2017’s US Open final, the American turned her dream into reality earlier this season. Back in January, at the Rod Laver Arena, the World No.8 bested World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka and lifted the Australian Open trophy. However, Keys is not willing to settle down with just one. She’s hungrier than ever for more

While previously her objective was to just be a Slam winner, the goals have now changed. With her earlier goal achieved, Keys said it was time for “setting new ones” as Keys revealed before the French Open. Looks like she’s on the path to make it happen at the Roland Garros. On Thursday, she took a step further for a solid run on the Parisian clay, ousting Katie Boulter in straight sets. With a ruthless score line of 6-1, 6-3, she made her intentions clear: Madison Keys means business.

In her post-match conference, she was asked if there’s a fresh objective she’s set up on her mind. Especially after officially becoming a Slam winner. She responded, “I think there’s, you know, there’s just a little bit of a weight that’s lifted just because it was obviously a goal for a really long time to win a slam.” So what’s next?

Keys added, “And now that I was able to do that, I think it just kind of shifts to ‘I’d really to do that again’. But at the end of the day it’s pretty much the same.” However, she’s aware that the challenge will be tough. “Everyone who comes into this tournament wants to be the last one standing.”

via Imago Image Credits: Madison Keys/Instagram

The most positive aspect of her ongoing French Open campaign is that she’s regained her form. Prior to stepping onto Parisian clay, she wasn’t performing well on a consistent basis. In her last event, at the Italian Open, she faced an early Round of 32 exit after losing against compatriot Peyton Stearns.

While she’s made it to the third round this week, Keys will have an uphill task to make a deep run. Why so? It’s because of her poor track record at the Roland Garros for over a decade.

Madison Keys needs to defy her unfavorable record at the French Open

Ever since she made her debut at the Roland Garros, in 2013, Madison Keys has struggled to really shine. She’s played 12 campaigns so far on the Parisian clay. Out of them, she’s earned only one memorable experience. It came seven years ago during the 2018 edition. Back then, she succeeded in reaching the semis. Unfortunately, her run ended against compatriot Sloane Stephens. In the following year, she made it to the quarterfinal.

Barring these two occasions, she’s failed to clear early rounds most of the time in Paris. In her last three appearances (2022, 2023, and 2024), Keys couldn’t get past the Round of 16, Round of 16 64, and Round of 16 32. However, this time she appears to be on a mission. Especially after ousting an in-form Katie Boulter in the second round. The Brit entered the Roland Garros after winning her maiden WTA 125 title last week. At the Trophee Clarins Paris, she beat France’s Chloé Paquet in the final (3-6, 6-2, 6-3).

After her straight-set victory against Boulter, Keys said, “I usually just try to focus on myself and my side of the court. Also, knowing that she’s going to hit some really great shots, she’s got a really good serve. I knew that some balls were going to go right past me today and you have to be OK with that.” reported Roland Garros’ website on May 29.

She also revealed that now she’s starting “to love clay. You definitely have to be more patient to set up the point. You have to accept you might have to reset in a point, add a little different shape to shots. It’s something I’ve tried to add to my game over all these years.” Going forward, she will focus on entering the fourth round. On Saturday, she will go against compatriot Sofia Kenin. The latter has been a finalist in Paris, back in 2020.

However, Keys is leading the H2H tally 3-1 at the moment. What are your thoughts on this face-off? Will the reigning Australian Open champion play her best campaign at the French Open this season? Let us know in the comments below.