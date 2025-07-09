“Dogs Are Better Behaved” – Martina Navratilova Snub at Wimbledon Draws Blunt Remark From Top Coach

Martina Navratilova has been a tennis icon, capturing 18 singles Grand Slam titles – a former World No.1. The list of accolades doesn’t stop. And now she’s a decorated commentator, known for her clear-cut and highly intellectual expert voice during coveted events. One must be thinking that allows her to have special perks wherever she goes. Right? Well, not really. Especially when it comes to carrying her most important companion with her. That’s because the legend’s pet was recently denied entry to an iconic cafe. Wait, really? Yes. And the tennis icon had quite a response to it. And hours later, a former ATP pro and Coco Gauff’s ex-coach came out with a fiery response in support of his compatriot’s furry friend.

So Navratilova is on commentating duties as of now, courtesy of the ongoing event at the All England Club. She’s part of BBC‘s team for the coverage of the 138th edition of the grass major. While everything is going smooth for her, it seems it’s not the case for her beloved pet dog Lulu. In an update posted on July 9, she mentioned how she wasn’t allowed inside the Ivy Cafe at Wimbledon Village on account of Lulu being with her.“Well- tried to have dinner at the Ivy at Wimbledon, but they won’t allow Lulu into the restaurant- so plan B”, Navratilova wrote. Not long after her post, Coco Gauff’s former trainer, Brad Gilbert responded while lashing out at the cafe. He simply wrote, “That’s ridiculous dogs are better behaved”

This story is developing…