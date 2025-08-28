Drama Erupts at US Open as Taylor Townsend Clashes With Opponent in Heated Debate After Historic Feat

Taylor Townsend is through to the third round of the 2025 US Open after defeating Jelena Ostapenko with a scoreline of 7-5, 6-1. But this win is a lot more than meets the eye for Townsend. She became the lowest-ranking American tennis player, at #139, to defeat a Grand Slam champion in a Grand Slam women’s singles event. The last one to do so was Kristie Ahn, and coincidentally, her opponent was also Ostapenko at the 2019 US Open. But this time, things were a bit more intense.

Right after the match ended in Townsend’s favor, the two players shook hands. But just as they were about to part, Ostapenko seemed to have said something that didn’t sit well with Townsend. She was heard saying, “No, I don’t have to…” And the entire court erupted with the argument, as the audience began booing. At this point, the word war was over, and Townsend walked away to shake hands with the chair umpire. And she received thunderous cheers from the NYC crowd. She even encouraged the audience to cheer for her rival, and they complied. Needless to say, the tension in her body language was palpable.

The rivalry between Townsend and Ostapenko began at the 2018 US Open. Therein, the Latvian defeated Townsend with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. This is the match that the American probably had in mind when she said, “When she was playing well, I didn’t say anything. That just shows class.” But in 2024, at the National Bank Open in Toronto, the #139 ranker leveled the gap with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Reflecting on that, she continued, “I mean, I beat her in Canada, outside the US. … Let’s see what else she has to say.”

The reason for the unrest? The video shared by The Tennis Letter on X highlights the Latvian star, who kept pointing to the court, as the athletes tensed up despite their battle on the court. And the truth about the conversation was unearthed during an interview with ESPN following the match.

When the reporter asked her about it, Townsend said, “I mean, it’s competition. People get upset when they lose, and some people say bad things. She told me I have no class, I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the US. So, I’m looking forward to it.”

And with that, the roar of the crowd notched up a few decibels higher than the one at Taylor Townsend’s US Open Mixed Doubles appearance. But do you know the reason behind that?

Taylor Townsend left a message with the NYC crowd for her next US Open appearance

At the 2025 US Open Mixed Doubles, Townsend paired up with Ben Shelton. The duo won their R16 opening match against Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune. Of course, the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium cheered out loud for Shelton and Townsend. But the WTA star seemed to have higher hopes from the audience. In the on-court interview, she addressed the crowd, “It’s been two years since we’ve seen you guys. So thank you for coming out. We missed you guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But she wanted more! Pointing to the New York City crowd, Taylor Townsend said, “We’re really happy to see you guys, but for our next match, we need you guys to turn up some more… because it was a little dry. So we need you guys to be louder in our next match.” Unfortunately, their next battle against Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison ended up in a 4-1, 5-4 (2) defeat.

But Townsend seems to be on a roll in the US Open singles event. Meanwhile, what do you think of the friction between Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko? Let us know in the comments below, and in the meantime, head to our EssentiallySports Live Blog for minute-by-minute updates from Flushing Meadows.