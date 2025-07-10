‘Dying Out There’- Amanda Anisimova Drops Honest Take on Aryna Sabalenka After Reaching Serena Williams Record

The 23-year-old American, Amanda Anisimova, has time again become the talk of the town for her incredible brand of tennis. For example, in 2019, Romanian star Simona Halep predicted that she thinks Anisimova has a chance to reach the top spot in racket sport. Anisimova’s dream has always been to win a Grand Slam title and become world number one. But her previous best record at the Grand Slams was reaching the SF of the 2019 French Open. However, this year at Wimbledon, she came with a completely different mindset.

Having already won a title this year (in Doha) and making a few long runs in the rest of her tournaments, including her recent appearance in the final of the HSBC Championships, Amanda Anisimova became one of the dark horses at Wimbledon this year. Andy Roddick has already warned us before the tournament to watch out for this youngster as he believed that on her day, “she can beat anyone in the world.” Guess what happened just now? She defeated the world number one, Aryna Sabalenka, by 6-4,4-6,6-4 in the SF of the 2025 Wimbledon. With this win, she has now become the first American to reach the final at Wimbledon since Serena Williams (in 2019). Can she now become the first American woman to lift the title after Williams’ heroics in 2016?

This was her first win over the world number one, and she has now also secured a spot in the Grand Slam final for the very first time in her career. Can you imagine she now has a 6-3 record against Aryna Sabalenka? Insane! Tough luck for Aryna Sabalenka, she yet again misses a chance to grab a major title this year! What did she say after becoming the second player in the Open Era to reach the women’s singles final at a Grand Slam after losing in qualifying at the previous year’s event? Well, she shared a few words on her opponent after this epic battle. Talking about the world number one, Anisimova added, “This doesn’t feel real right now. Aryna is such a tough competitor. I was absolutely dying out there. I don’t know how I pulled it out.”

She further added, “She’s an inspiration to me and so many other people. We’ve had so many tough battles. To come on top today and be in the Wimbledon final is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she’s #1. But a lot of people were cheering for me. I just wanna say a huge thank you to everyone.”

Following this incredible run, Amanda Anisimova will now reach a new career high of world number 7 when the new rankings come out next, and guess what?

She can also go as high as world number 5 if she wins the title! Amanda Anisimova is now also the youngest American woman to reach the Wimbledon singles final since Serena Williams in 2004. The sky is the limit! What else did she say after this incredible win?

Amanda Anisimova turns speechless after her incredible win over Aryna Sabalenka

Who would have predicted this before the match? Several experts have considered Aryna Sabalenka as not only a favorite in this match, but also in the tournament as a whole. For example, Andy Roddick called the Belarusian a “clear-cut favorite” at the 2025 Wimbledon. Even before this epic duel, although he praised Amanda Anisimova by saying, “She is one of the few players on Earth who hits the ball well enough to take the racket out of Sabalenka’s hands,” Roddick also added, “She is up against it now with Sabalenka, who I still think is going to win the tournament, but very cool story.” His predictions failed this time!

But what else did Amanda Anisimova say after this match? She could not express her emotions at first. She stumbled a bit while saying, “To be honest, if you told me I’d be in the final of Wimbledon, I would not believe you. So many people dream of competing on this incredible court. To be in the final is indescribable.” Having said that, she also family, best friend Priscilla Hon for showing up in her SF match.

With her heroics at Wimbledon, the last four Grand Slam finals have now featured an American woman. Quite astonishing, isn't it? Jessica Pegula did it at the 2024 US Open; however, she failed to win the title that time. But following that, Madison Keys and Coco Gauff won the 2025 AO and the 2025 French Open, respectively. Good times for American women's tennis? Well, Chris Evert has some advice on this! She said, "Don't celebrate too much, keep your energy in…Don't think this is the finals." What are your thoughts on Amanda Anisimova's incredible win, though?