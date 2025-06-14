8 Years In, Serena Williams’ Husband’s Bold Scottish Surprise Leaves Her Speechless

Name a more iconic duo than Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian. They met each other for the first time in May 2015 over breakfast in Rome and that’s exactly where this special relationship started. The couple welcomed their first child, Olympia on September 1, 2017, and approximately eleven weeks since welcoming their first child, Williams and Ohanian tied the knot at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans on Nov 16. Last year, they celebrated their seventh anniversary, and Williams even shared an IG post with the caption, “7 years has gone so fast… Happy anniversary @alexisohanian thank you for being the best dad to our girls.” Ohanian responded to it saying, “Thanks for giving me the two greatest humans we’ve ever met. You’re an amazing mama. I’m very lucky to have met you.” Just like this, they’re often seen showcasing their love and admiration for each other through social media posts and recently, Williams was spotted gushing over her husband’s traditional looks.

Just a few days ago, Alexis Ohanian shared a picture of himself embracing the Scottish tradition by wearing a kilt, a garment that resembles a wrap-around, knee-length skirt. He captioned that post on his X handle with, “Went to a Scottish wedding in Edinburgh and showed everyone my Sgian Dubh (sounds like Skeeeen Doo!). Badass culture. No notes. Congrats, @GarvinLissie !!!” Scottish weddings are always a bit unique and special due to their unique blend of ancient Celtic traditions and modern customs, creating a deeply personal and memorable experience.

After seeing his post put on by Ohanian on his social media accounts, Lissie Garvin (supposedly the bride), who is also the Foundation and Fellowship Program Director at 776 Foundation, wrote, “Yesssss! You nailed it 10/10 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👏.” Replying to her, Ohanian revealed, “Wife-approved photos to come!” Days after that post, finally, Serena Williams comes up with her own set of memorabilia. Talking about revisiting those moments from their memorable Scotland trip, Williams shared a picture of her posing alongside Alexis Ohanian in a stunning two-toned, lace beige and black dress with a scarf for the occasion.

She captioned that post with, “Dear Scotland! 💍✨ it was well worth seeing @AlexisOhanian in a kilt! What a stud! ❤️‍🔥Thank you so much.” Talking about the kilt, the history of the garment worn by Scots, particularly during important events such as weddings, reportedly dates back to the 1600s.

In another post, Serena Williams was spotted standing in front of the iconic ‘The Red Bus’ and she captioned the post saying, “In Scotland, for a wedding and I’m still missing my time there! I was honored to be at my friend’s wedding. The Scots truly made this experience one for the books. 🥂♥️.“

Talking about the place, even Ohanian had also previously dropped a tweet showcasing a glimpse of picturesque Scotland, wit the caption, “Beautiful 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿“. Amidst attending the wedding of the Foundation and Fellowship Program Director at 776 Foundation, Serena Williams and her sister are also all set to start a new chapter in their careers. What’s it?

Venus and Serena Williams are all set to co-host a new podcast

After her retirement from tennis in September 2022, Serena Williams have kept herself busy in looking after her business ventures and traveling around the world. But on the other side, although Venus Williams hasn’t yet officially hung up her rackets, she is now often spotted trying her hands at different fields. For example, the 44-year-old was seen stepping into the media role at the 2025 French Open, She joined a star-studded team featuring the likes of Chris Evert, Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and many others to do the coverage for TNT Sports.

Just a few days ago, Venus William even shared a glimpse of those moments from her Paris trip on her social media account with the caption, “À la mode 🤍.” It means fashionable or stylish in French. After seeing the pictures of her elder sister, Serena Williams was spotted gushing over her stunning looks as she dropped a comment saying, “So pretty.“

Other than trying her hands in commentary and analysis, Venus Williams has now joined hands with Serena Williams to co-host a new podcast, featuring interviews with visionaries and creators. With this initiative, they aim to share personal stories, engage with fans, and tackle important topics in a much more unfiltered manner. The podcast will make its debut on X platforms in August this year, before expanding to other audio platforms. It is being produced in collaboration with Serena Williams’ Nine Two Six Productions, which she launched in 2023 to elevate female and diverse voices through content that speaks to everyone.

Talking about this podcast, the Williams sisters gave a joint statement saying, “We’re so excited to be launching our new podcast, a place where we will share our personal stories, have authentic conversations, spotlight important topics, and laugh a lot. This platform gives us the chance to engage directly with our fans who have supported us throughout our careers, and we’re excited to connect with audiences, old and new, in a way we’ve never done before.” So, Venus Williams tried her hands in a commentary role for the very first time during the French Open, Alexis Ohanian wore something during this Scottish trip that he has probably never worn before and now Serena Williams will partner with her elder sister to do something which she feels they’ve “never done before.” Share your thoughts on all these developments in the lives of these superstars.