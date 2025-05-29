18YO WTA Icon Tiptoes Past Aryna Sabalenka Minefield in Heated French Open Debate

It’s become a familiar headline at Roland Garros: another year, another night session without a women’s match in sight. Since 2023, the primetime spotlight on Court Philippe Chatrier has shone exclusively on men’s singles, 19 matches in a row, to be exact. And since these late-night showdowns were first introduced in 2021, only four have featured women. Even World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was not given the prime spot. The imbalance is hard to ignore, and each year, it sparks the same debate. So, where does rising star Mirra Andreeva stand on it?

Mirra Andreeva may not have played one of those night matches, but she’s definitely making her mark on the daytime schedule. For the second straight match at Roland Garros, she shook off a slow start. On Thursday, the 18-year-old came back from 3-1 down in the first set to beat Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-4, reaching the third round in two of her first three Roland Garros appearances (she made the semifinals in 2024). This matchup had a bit of history, too. Krueger had beaten Andreeva before, taking her out 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of last year’s US Open. But things have changed quickly since then. The Russian starlet has had a breakout season in 2025. She’s jumped into the Top 10 and picked up two big titles at WTA 1000 events in Dubai and Indian Wells. At 18, she’s already looking like a future star of the game.

After her win, the conversation took a turn away from her performance and landed on the ongoing debate around the night session schedule. The question pointed out the unusual choice of making the world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, play her match against Jil Teichmann on Court Suzanne Lenglen, while Holger Rune, ATP world No. 10, got the main stage on Philippe Chatrier against world No. 137, Emilio Nava. Replying, Andreeva said, “For me, I cannot really say anything because I feel like I need to have a little bit more experience to really just comment on these things. I don’t know. Maybe… it would be great, of course, to put her on Philippe-Chatrier. But I think that maybe they had a reason to put Rune on Philippe-Chatrier and her on Suzanne Lenglen.”

She further continued and said, “For me, if I would be in that situation, I would be happy to play on Suzanne Lenglen because I also find this court very nice and beautiful. But I think if I want to comment on that, I just need to maybe play a bit longer in the tour so I get a little bit more experience and I can really comment on these things.”

While Mirra Andreeva’s answer was measured, the question still remains. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former world No. 1 herself, says it’s about value. With just one match in the 8:15 pm slot broadcast across France on Amazon Prime, she worries that a quick two-set women’s match might leave fans wanting more and not getting their ticket’s worth.

While that debate brews, other WTA players have also weighed in.

Aryna Sabalenka’s court placement raises broader questions at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek, who is a 4-time French Open champion, for one, isn’t too bothered. “Every year we talk about it. My position didn’t change. I like playing days, so I’m happy that I’m done and I can have a longer rest,” she said.

Second seed Coco Gauff echoed that sentiment. After her first-round win against Olivia Gadecki, she said, “I think if there is only going to be one match at 8:15 pm, maybe there could be a women’s match. But if they want to start the night session at 8:15 pm, I’m sure most girls on tour would rather not play after a men’s match and have to go on at 11pm or 12am.”

Ons Jabeur, former world No. 1, was one of the strongest voices to condemn this imbalance. After her first-round exit against Magdalena Fręch, she said, “It’s unfortunate for women’s sports in general. Not for tennis, but in general. I hope whoever is making the decision, I don’t think they have daughters, because I don’t think they want to treat their daughters like this. It’s a bit ironic. They don’t show women’s sports, they don’t show women’s tennis, and then they ask the question, yeah? But mostly they [viewers] watch men. Of course, they watch men more because you show men more. Everything goes together.“

Let’s look at the numbers one last time. Since night sessions began in 2021, there have been 45 such matches on Court Philippe-Chatrier—and only four have featured women. The last time a women’s singles match was played under the lights? Aryna Sabalenka vs. Sloane Stephens. Two years ago. Could 2025 finally be the year that breaks the pattern? What do you think?